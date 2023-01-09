PAK vs NZ | Twitter awes at Naseem Shah sawing apart formidable Kiwi batting line-up with second five-for in fourth ODI

Pakistan took firm control of the first ODI against New Zealand at the Karachi National Stadium on Monday by the end of the first innings as they restricted the visitors to 255/9 in their 50 overs. Babar Azam had won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that immediately paid dividends courtesy of golden boy Naseem Shah sending Devon Conway back to the pavilion for a golden duck itself in the first over of the game with a quick and full deliver down the leg side, almost at a yorker length. However, the Kiwis stabilized in the middle overs eventually and at the 40-over stage had recovered to a decent 180/5 with the ongoing partnership worth 33. It was at this point that Naseem Shah showcased his immense range of skills with the old ball to send wickets tumbling and keep the Black Caps from taking full advantage of the death overs.