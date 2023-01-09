PAK vs NZ | Twitter awes at Naseem Shah sawing apart formidable Kiwi batting line-up with second five-for in fourth ODI

Today at 7:13 PM
Young rapid pacers tearing apart top international teams is fast becoming a habit for prodigies from Pakistan, years on from the golden generation of the Waqars, Wasims and Shoaibs. Naseem Shah ripped through New Zealand on Monday to record his second five-for in ODIs at the tender age of 19.
Pakistan took firm control of the first ODI against New Zealand at the Karachi National Stadium on Monday by the end of the first innings as they restricted the visitors to 255/9 in their 50 overs. Babar Azam had won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that immediately paid dividends courtesy of golden boy Naseem Shah sending Devon Conway back to the pavilion for a golden duck itself in the first over of the game with a quick and full deliver down the leg side, almost at a yorker length. However, the Kiwis stabilized in the middle overs eventually and at the 40-over stage had recovered to a decent 180/5 with the ongoing partnership worth 33. It was at this point that Naseem Shah showcased his immense range of skills with the old ball to send wickets tumbling and keep the Black Caps from taking full advantage of the death overs.
The streak began with the scalp of Glenn Phillips on the last ball of the 44th over with the batter well-set on 37 off 52 deliveries. Naseem, impressively consistent with his length, bowled another length delivery outside off stump tempting Phillips to take a swing, only for the ball to loop up for a simple catch for skipper Babar. The in-form Michael Bracewell was next just 10 balls later as the left-handed batsman failed to cope with the angle created by the right arm quick. The bowl pitched around Bracewell's leg stump but kept shaping away and a desperate cut only led to an inside edge onto the stumps.
Yet, Shah had saved his best for debutant Henry Shipley who came in next. He bowled a sharp inswinging toe crusher to the all-rounder first up, leaving him hapless against the unplayable delivery before the stump cartwheeled away in celebration alongside the Pakistani seamer. The 19-year-old sealed his second five-for in just his fourth career ODI with a remarkable 102 kph slower full ball in the last over to Mitchell Santner, completely bamboozling the spinner as he ballooned a ball straight up in the air for a sitter. Shah finished with figures of 5/57 and now has 15 wickets in four appearances at a stunning average of 11.20. Twitterati were left hugely impressed by the otherworldly performance and made their emotions known on social media.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.