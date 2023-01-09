PAK vs NZ | Twitter lauds Pakistan's triumphant ODI return as Naseem Shah and Mohammad Rizwan help sweep past Kiwis by six wickets

In response, New Zealand struck early by sending Imam ul Haq back to the pavilion for just 11 but thereon continued to toil for the rest of the innings. Even though the visitors kept amping up the required run rate gradually, Pakistan never let it go much beyond six courtesy of handsome half-centuries from Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. The former was eventually cleaned up for 56(74) by Michael Bracewell, the only Black Cap to manage two wickets, as the incoming Mohammad Rizwan only piled on the misery with a fifty of his own. When the skipper was finally stumped in the 37th over for a well-made 62, the Men in Green needed just 88 runs off 81 balls and the stage was set for a rapid cameo of 32 from the returning Haris Sohail, taking just 23 balls in the process. Rizwan himself increased the scoring rate as he battled through vicious cramps, remaining not out at the end on 77(86) to guide his team to a statement-making win.