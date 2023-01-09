PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Mohammad Rizwan emulating SKY with ridiculous no-look ramp shot off 145 kph delivery

As the ball hurtled towards him, the batter from Peshawar looked clueless as he desperately tried to sway and duck from the white Kookaburra. Yet, in a sheer moment of brilliance, Rizwan raised his hands towards the ball at the very last moment even while collapsing to the ground, his eyes in no position whatsoever to catch a glimpse of the white rock. The ball simply struck the gloves of Rizwan and sailed over wicket keeper Tom Latham before finding its way to the boundary towards fine leg. The sheer audacity and skill required for the shot left Twiteratti in awe as the cricket fraternity was quick to draw comparisons with Indian talisman Suryakumar Yadav who has built a reputation for such frisky ramp shots.