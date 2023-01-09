PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Mohammad Rizwan emulating SKY with ridiculous no-look ramp shot off 145 kph delivery

Yesterday at 11:37 PM
When Pakistan players attempt unorthodox shots, they often end up being mocked which is why the likes of Babar Azam have earned success of late with a traditional approach. However, Mohammad Rizwan broke all shackles on Monday with a highly dangerous ramp shot against the ferocious Lockie Ferguson.
Pakistan rode their way to a comfortable six wickets victory against New Zealand at the Karachi National Stadium on Monday courtesy of a brilliant 77(86)* from flamboyant wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan. The veteran came onto the crease in the 23rd over with nearly 150 runs still required for victory at a run rate of around five and a half runs. Thereon, the batter dug deep and anchored the innings alongside the skipper before letting loose towards the end to drive his team to the finish line with eleven balls still to spare even as he battled through some intense cramps.
The best of the 30-year-old came in the 44th over against the express Lockie Ferguson who is renowned for being one of the few pacers in world cricket capable of hitting speeds over 90 mph with relative ease. The right-arm quick until that stage had been quite expensive without managing a scalp and looked hungry for wickets, something he made known with an unprovoked sling at the striker's end on the third ball off the over that did not miss Rizwan by much. Just two balls later, the bowler's frustration culminated in a ferocious bouncer aimed at Rizwan's head at a speed of 144.7 kph.
As the ball hurtled towards him, the batter from Peshawar looked clueless as he desperately tried to sway and duck from the white Kookaburra. Yet, in a sheer moment of brilliance, Rizwan raised his hands towards the ball at the very last moment even while collapsing to the ground, his eyes in no position whatsoever to catch a glimpse of the white rock. The ball simply struck the gloves of Rizwan and sailed over wicket keeper Tom Latham before finding its way to the boundary towards fine leg. The sheer audacity and skill required for the shot left Twiteratti in awe as the cricket fraternity was quick to draw comparisons with Indian talisman Suryakumar Yadav who has built a reputation for such frisky ramp shots.
