PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to 'new year, new Pakistan' as Agha Salman pulls of absolute blinder at covers

Finn Allen was on strike and after a sluggish start had taken the game to Pakistan with six boundaries in the space of two overs. The opener was in devastating form and seemed ready to meet the same treatment to Mohammad Wasim bowling his first over in the game. The pacer banged a shortish length delivery outside off, tempting Allen to punch the ball through the covers. The youngster seemed to have done a pretty good job of it by placing it in the gap until Salman Aghla Ali positioned at cover inside the circle timed a leap perfectly to his left. The all-rounder was at full stretch when he cleanly collected the flying ball with both hands, his movements for the grab graceful enough to put a gymnast to shame.