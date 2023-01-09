PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to 'new year, new Pakistan' as Agha Salman pulls of absolute blinder at covers

Today at 4:23 PM
Fielding standards globally have risen in recent years owing to the small margins of error in T20s, yet Pakistan retained the label of being the worst fielding nation. However, in the first ODI of the new year, Salman Agha Ali seemed primed to turn things around as he grabbed a spectacular catch.
Pakistan started off the first ODI against New Zealand at the Karachi National Stadium on Monday in scintillating fashion as Naseem Shah dismissed prolific opener Devon Conway for a golden duck in the very first over of the match. At the time of writing, the Kiwis stood at 74/3 after 15 overs with Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham on the crease.
With the World Cup just eight months away and set to be played in very similar conditions in neighbouring India, the series is crucial preparation for the marquee event for both teams. While the Black Caps reached the final in the last two editions, the Men in Green were often let down by avoidable things such as batting collapses and shambolic fielding involving dropped catches and free boundaries. However, come the new year, the hosts seemed to have turned a new leaf as demonstrated by Salman Agha Ali in the eighth over of the game.
Finn Allen was on strike and after a sluggish start had taken the game to Pakistan with six boundaries in the space of two overs. The opener was in devastating form and seemed ready to meet the same treatment to Mohammad Wasim bowling his first over in the game. The pacer banged a shortish length delivery outside off, tempting Allen to punch the ball through the covers. The youngster seemed to have done a pretty good job of it by placing it in the gap until Salman Aghla Ali positioned at cover inside the circle timed a leap perfectly to his left. The all-rounder was at full stretch when he cleanly collected the flying ball with both hands, his movements for the grab graceful enough to put a gymnast to shame.
The spectacular effort by the Pakistani fielder left Twitterati stunned as they took to social media to heap praise on Agha Ali.
Full stretch!
Splendid catch by @SalmanAliAgha1! ✨@Wasim_Jnr strikes in his first over with an important wicket ⚡#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/vFrjSbktFt— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 9, 2023
Just wow
That Catch by Salman >>>@woyd19😤#PakvsNZ #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/LdUyQr3On5— Shany (@itsShany7) January 9, 2023
Gone!
Brilliant bowling from m wasim jr, and brilliant catch by fakherzaman 🥰🤩🔥finn allen gone for 29 .#PakvsNZ #wasimjr #naseemshah #Crickettwitter #StayStrongBabarAzam pic.twitter.com/ch63bKP2KA— Khan morningstar ⭐🇵🇰 (@KhanMorningstar) January 9, 2023
Got one finally!
Finallyyyy— Maii (@kindaafamily) January 9, 2023
WASIMMMM🔥 #PakvsNZ
Fine grab
A Fine catch by Agha Salman 😍 on Cover Fin Allen gone on Muhammad wasim's Ball#PakvsNZ— Furqan bhatti (@Furqanb9) January 9, 2023
Allen gone!
Wasim😍🔥Allen gone✨ #pakvsnz— Zainab🌟 (@i_Zainabb) January 9, 2023
Greatly timed
Timely wicket, Salman with a great grab, Wasim 🙌!! #PAKvsNZ— Taha 🇵🇰 (@taha_tj30) January 9, 2023
Jr gets one
Brilliant catch by salman🔥🔥 wasim jr gets a wicket 🤩#PakvsNZ— Team Green🇵🇰 (@PCTforLife) January 9, 2023
What!?
what a catch by salman Ali agha#PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/NcpFS6n088— z i a a.🇵🇰 (@ziiaasays) January 9, 2023
Great start
Superb Catch 😲 from Salman !! 🇳🇿 Finn Allen departs for 29 after a good start !! #PAKvsNZ #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/mOOngsMSla— 🦋 Mee23 :) 🦋 (@2_Meenu23) January 9, 2023
