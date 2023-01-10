More Options

IND vs SL | Twitter lauds Rohit Sharma's sportsman spirit as he withdraws 'mankading' appeal

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Rohit Sharma withdrew appeal after Mohammed Shami mankaded Dasun Shanaka

(BCCI)

IND vs SL | Twitter lauds Rohit Sharma's sportsman spirit as he withdraws 'mankading' appeal

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 10:16 PM

With a new trend of running batters out at the non-striker’s end emerging in world cricket, bowlers are often seen ‘mankading’ in international fixtures. However, Rohit Sharma broke the pattern as he withdrew the appeal after Mohammed Shami ran out Dasun Shanaka at the bowling end.

India outplayed Sri Lanka in the first ODI played in Guwahati by 67 runs after following a superb batting performance. Despite Dasun Shanka’s knock of 108 runs, Sri Lanka were never in contention of chasing the target as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Shanaka’s innings displayed resilience but a moment of sportsmanship from captain Rohit Sharma played a part in him completing his century. 

Kasun Rajitha was facing the third ball of the last over of the innings and Dasun Shanaka was at the non-striker’s end at a score of 98. Mohammed Shami decided to end Shanaka’s stay at the crease with mankading him while bowling. He immediately appealed for the dismissal and the decision was sent upstairs by the umpire. 

However, captain Rohit Sharma intervened in matters immediately and Shami withdrew the appeal after consultation with him. Twitterati praised Rohit Sharma for his gesture as, without the cancellation of the appeal, the batter might not have been able to score a hundred. 

Unexpected act

Maintain the spirit

Gave heart attack

Spirit of Cricket

Hilarious

No idea Shami

Bad example

Lol last gaem

Worst

Not fair!

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down