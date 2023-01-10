IND vs SL | Twitter lauds Rohit Sharma's sportsman spirit as he withdraws 'mankading' appeal

Today at 10:16 PM
With a new trend of running batters out at the non-striker’s end emerging in world cricket, bowlers are often seen ‘mankading’ in international fixtures. However, Rohit Sharma broke the pattern as he withdrew the appeal after Mohammed Shami ran out Dasun Shanaka at the bowling end.
India outplayed Sri Lanka in the first ODI played in Guwahati by 67 runs after following a superb batting performance. Despite Dasun Shanka’s knock of 108 runs, Sri Lanka were never in contention of chasing the target as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Shanaka’s innings displayed resilience but a moment of sportsmanship from captain Rohit Sharma played a part in him completing his century.
Kasun Rajitha was facing the third ball of the last over of the innings and Dasun Shanaka was at the non-striker’s end at a score of 98. Mohammed Shami decided to end Shanaka’s stay at the crease with mankading him while bowling. He immediately appealed for the dismissal and the decision was sent upstairs by the umpire.
However, captain Rohit Sharma intervened in matters immediately and Shami withdrew the appeal after consultation with him. Twitterati praised Rohit Sharma for his gesture as, without the cancellation of the appeal, the batter might not have been able to score a hundred.
Unexpected act
January 10, 2023
Maintain the spirit
Players should not go against the spirit of cricket, according to ICC rules Shami did nothing wrong, but the Indian captain #RohitSharma showed wisdom and maintained the spirit of cricket, Well played Team India 🇮🇳#ViratKohli & #DasunShanaka 💯👍#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/QDxeLP0nME— Deepa 🇮🇳 (@Deepa_Gurukkal) January 10, 2023
Gave heart attack
Rohit and Shami were like... Happy April Fools.... in January Shanaka...— Jatin Sharma (@jatincricket) January 10, 2023
gave heart attack to the poor guy on 98#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/E6c8QAKKb0
Spirit of Cricket
D. Shanaka Was Mankaded by M. Shami 😄😯 But Captain Rohit Sharma Showed The Spirit of Cricket ❤️👏🏼 After that, Shanaka Scored a Century Otherwise Shanaka Was Out.— Sushil Kengare. (@KengareA) January 10, 2023
Well Done Rohit Sharma 👏🏼
You Won Our Hearts ❤️#INDvsSL #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/XSGyN5PG4y
Hilarious
Still laughing on the fact that Shami tried mankading!!!😂😂#Shami #INDvsSL— Saman Hayat (@SAMANHAYAT778) January 10, 2023
No idea Shami
Rohit Sharma said - "I have no idea Shami did the run-out, Dasun Shanka on 98. The way he batted was brilliant. We cannot get him out. Hats off to him".— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 10, 2023
Bad example
Rohit Sharma and Shami setting such a bad example— Raghava (@belongs2raghu) January 10, 2023
Lol last gaem
Last game of SHAMI in LOI Hopefully— Arun (@_iArun__) January 10, 2023
Worst
Shami worst uhh👎👎👎👎— 👟 (@__trashtwits) January 10, 2023
Not fair!
Why shami??? That's not fair.#shami #ViratKohli #INDvsSL good captaincy #RohitSharma— दीपक 🇮🇳 (@cidaatma) January 10, 2023
