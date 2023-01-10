IND vs SL | Twitter pities Charith Asalanka for letting towel cost him his wicket in bizarre incident

Today at 7:23 PM
With technology becoming increasingly embedded in cricket, batters now have the facility to unabashedly challenge calls by the umpire. However, Charith Asalanka surprised everyone as he simply walked back to the pavilion after the umpire ruled him out despite the ball having nicked just his towel.
India piled the pressure on Sri Lanka in the first ODI after setting a mammoth target of 374, as the bowlers kept bowling in tight areas from the start of the innings to keep the batters under check. Mohammed Siraj was sensational with the new ball, picking two scalps, and Umran Malik soon followed in his footsteps by troubling the opposition with his express pace. The bowler was soon rewarded for his efforts in the 14th with the dismissal of Charith Asalanka albeit a grave revelation made by replays of the incident resulted in an amusing moment.
Umran Malik steamed in and sent a ball flying down the leg side at 145 clicks. Kusal Mendis, having come to the crease in that over itself, attempted to guide the ball towards fine leg but was strangled by pace. A clear sound went up in the air as the ball raced past Mendis’ legs and into the wicketkeeper’s gloves. The bowler went up in appeal alongside the rest of the Men in Blue and the umpire did not take long to raise his finger. In response, Asalanka did not even bother discussing a potential review with Pathum Nissanka on the other end and simply walked back to the pavilion dismayed.
However, UltraEdge later showed that there was no nick and the sound had resonated from the ball brushing the towel tucked into Asalanka’s waist. There was no contact between the bat and ball, meaning a review would have saved the 25-year-old’s wicket. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka was visibly upset when replays showed Asalanka had failed to detect that the ball had brushed the towel instead of scratching the willow and walked off without even considering a review.
Twiterrati were quick to notice the sequence of events and soon expressed their sentiments over the incident on social media.
Paced out!
January 10, 2023
Towel wins
January 10, 2023
Where's the bat
Charith Asalanka did not review and was out caught behind to Umran Malik.. 👀👀#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/RKuXkMkp8a— Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) January 10, 2023
Fire pace dominates
Umran fire gets Asalanka— mohsinali (@mohsinaliisb) January 10, 2023
Level lowered
Commentry level certainly going down these days. Earlier in the day Murali kartik praises Rohit as when Rohit looks good even when he scores duck, and sunny G later says Asalanka does not want to face Umran malik thats why didn't review. @kartikmurali— Anurag Tiwari (@anuragtiwary06) January 10, 2023
Saving review for what!
Charith Asalanka knows it’s useless reviewing it against the Indian umpire’s specially when you are battling against India..— Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) January 10, 2023
Had he reviewed it, Sri Lanka would have lost a review.. #INDvSL
No spike
So no spike on ultraedge on the asalanka wicket. Should’ve reviewed it but it doesn’t take away anything from the Ind umpire. WTF is this srsly? SL team should complain to authorities lol #INDvSL— Malik (@abdulmm03) January 10, 2023
Blind umpires
Did you see that ? Typical blind Indian umpires. But Why the hell Asalanka didn't take that review ?— Dilan Jayasinghe (@dilbolz) January 10, 2023
Remember you have to play against 13 or 14 if you play in India with BLIND Indian umpires.. #INDvSL
Not in mood
Asalanka was not in the MOOD today so he didn't review😂 #INDvSL #SrilankaCricket— James'sR (@CallMeJamesR) January 10, 2023
Lol ultra edged
Lol Ultra-Edge shows Asalanka was Not Out. Is that right or do we rely on the Ultra-Edge a lil too much? Because i'm sure no batsman would be walking off if he had not edged it. #INDvsSL— Chinmay Rane (@cvrane) January 10, 2023
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.