IND vs SL | Twitter pities Charith Asalanka for letting towel cost him his wicket in bizarre incident

Umran Malik steamed in and sent a ball flying down the leg side at 145 clicks. Kusal Mendis, having come to the crease in that over itself, attempted to guide the ball towards fine leg but was strangled by pace. A clear sound went up in the air as the ball raced past Mendis’ legs and into the wicketkeeper’s gloves. The bowler went up in appeal alongside the rest of the Men in Blue and the umpire did not take long to raise his finger. In response, Asalanka did not even bother discussing a potential review with Pathum Nissanka on the other end and simply walked back to the pavilion dismayed.