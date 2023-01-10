IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli can't believe Shubman Gill's luck after youngster's miraculous escape

Today at 3:58 PM
Virat Kohli is known for being one of the most animated characters on the field who doesn’t hold back from expressing his emotions. The batter thus caught the spotlight once again on Tuesday as he was seen showcasing surprised after Shubhman Gill’s close LBW call was overturned due to umpire’s call.
Indian batters were dominant against the Sri Lankan bowling attack in the first ODI at Baraspara Stadium, Guwahati. Both openers Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill scored the fifties and stitched together a 143-run partnership before the latter departed. However, apart from their batting, Virat Kohli’s expressive nature was also on display as he provided one of the talking points of the game when Shubhman Gill survived a close LBW call.
Dunith Wellalage was bowling the 17th over of the innings and he delivered a flat delivery outside off to Shubhman Gill on the penultimate ball of the over. The opener put his foot forward to defend the delivery but missed the line of the ball. Even though the umpire nodded his head in rejection, the Sri Lankans opted for a DRS review and it looked like a close call from the replays.
The delivery was pitching outside off and also hitting the stumps according to hawke-eye. However, the impact was slightly outside the line, leading to tit went ti the umpire’s call and the batter survived the dismissal. Virat Kohli who was come next to the crease had padded up in the dugout anticipating that the batter might be dismissed. However, after seeing from replays that Gill has survived due to the umpire’s call, there was disbelief on his face.
Twitterati also noticed Virat Kohli’s expression and expressed their sentiments on the social media platform.
Shocker for everyone
January 10, 2023
Almost on field
Ready-to-bat Virat Kohli could not believe how Shubman Gill survived an LBW call against Wanindu Hasaranga.— SportsTiger (@StigerOfficial) January 10, 2023
📸: BCCI/SLC #ViratKohli #ShubmanGill #INDvsSL #TeamIndia #SriLanka #Cricket pic.twitter.com/u1gFkMXS9b
That reaction!
Virat Kohli Reaction on Shubman Gill Out Appel 😍#INDvSL #Kohli #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/sYGM7xzkRJ— Ankit Kunwar (@TheAnkitKunwar) January 10, 2023
Priceless
Virat Kohli's priceless reaction when Shubman Gill was given Not Out #ViratKohli 1stODI pic.twitter.com/WNjmDXHvYv— Anubhav shahi 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Anubhavshahi48) January 10, 2023
Upcoming player
Shubman #Gill upcoming Virat Kohli in ODI and Test formate. #INDvSL #INDvsSL— Rehan (@RRehaannn) January 10, 2023
Dugout happy
Dugout happy with Gill’s 50, except Kohli who can’t wait to bat next 😂#INDvSL— Yorker (@socialonly3) January 10, 2023
Love to see
Gill 🫂❤️ Would love to see him batting with Kohli 🎶🎶— Jaddu (@nithishjaddu) January 10, 2023
Watch Kohli
If I was Shubhman gill now— Anand. (@iamaktX27) January 10, 2023
I would have played the ball on wickets so that I can go sit and watch kohli and rohit bat together.
Maybe better
Gill has a monstrous bottom hand. Maybe even better than Kohli's.— Hrithik (@LostMyAxe) January 10, 2023
Cut shot neatly
#staraikelungal Gill is execuing cut shot very neatly with just slicing the blade of the bat when ball is bowled outside off. Will he be effective in test matches in SENA countries without getting edge to slips unlike kohli?— Manikandan (@manisakthi) January 10, 2023
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.