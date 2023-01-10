More Options

IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli can't believe Shubman Gill's luck after youngster's miraculous escape

Virat Kohli was seen shocked after Shubhman Gill's LBW decision was overturned

IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli can't believe Shubman Gill's luck after youngster's miraculous escape

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:58 PM

Virat Kohli is known for being one of the most animated characters on the field who doesn’t hold back from expressing his emotions. The batter thus caught the spotlight once again on Tuesday as he was seen showcasing surprised after Shubhman Gill’s close LBW call was overturned due to umpire’s call.

Indian batters were dominant against the Sri Lankan bowling attack in the first ODI at Baraspara Stadium, Guwahati. Both openers Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill scored the fifties and stitched together a 143-run partnership before the latter departed. However, apart from their batting, Virat Kohli’s expressive nature was also on display as he provided one of the talking points of the game when Shubhman Gill survived a close LBW call. 

Dunith Wellalage was bowling the 17th over of the innings and he delivered a flat delivery outside off to Shubhman Gill on the penultimate ball of the over. The opener put his foot forward to defend the delivery but missed the line of the ball. Even though the umpire nodded his head in rejection, the Sri Lankans opted for a DRS review and it looked like a close call from the replays. 

The delivery was pitching outside off and also hitting the stumps according to hawke-eye. However, the impact was slightly outside the line, leading to tit went ti the umpire’s call and the batter survived the dismissal. Virat Kohli who was come next to the crease had padded up in the dugout anticipating that the batter might be dismissed. However, after seeing from replays that Gill has survived due to the umpire’s call, there was disbelief on his face. 

Twitterati also noticed Virat Kohli’s expression and expressed their sentiments on the social media platform. 

