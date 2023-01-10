IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli century drives India to 1-0 series lead with 67-run victory

While chasing the target, Sri Lanka were never in contention for winning the game as the Indian bowlers kept hitting the right areas. Dasun Shanaka played a lone hand by scoring 106 runs from 88 balls but Sri Lanka managed to score 306/8 by the end of the innings. Mohammed Siraj was lethal with the new ball and took two wickets in his opening spell. Umran Malik was impressive as well with his fiery pace and outdid his more experienced counterpart with three wickets to his name. The trio of Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal meanwhile chipped in with one wicket each. As a result of the clinical display from the bowling unit, the hosts managed to beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs.