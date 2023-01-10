More Options

IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli century drives India to 1-0 series lead with 67-run victory

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

India won the first ODI against Sri Lanka by 67 runs

(BCCI)

IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli century drives India to 1-0 series lead with 67-run victory

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 9:45 PM

India started the three-match ODI series on a positive note as they beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Virat Kohli registered his 45th ODI century with a knock of 113 runs from 87 balls while Umran Malik starred with the ball, taking three scalps in the fixture.

India continued their winning momentum from the T20I series against Sri Lanka by securing a handsome win in the first ODI. Batting first, the hosts posted a huge total of 373/7 as openers Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill both scored fifties, ending up with scores of 83 and 70 runs respectively. However, Virat Kohli was the star of the show as he notched up the 45th ODI century of his career with 113 runs from 87 balls. 

While chasing the target, Sri Lanka were never in contention for winning the game as the Indian bowlers kept hitting the right areas. Dasun Shanaka played a lone hand by scoring 106 runs from 88 balls but Sri Lanka managed to score 306/8 by the end of the innings. Mohammed Siraj was lethal with the new ball and took two wickets in his opening spell. Umran Malik was impressive as well with his fiery pace and outdid his more experienced counterpart with three wickets to his name. The trio of Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, and Yuzvendra Chahal meanwhile chipped in with one wicket each. As a result of the clinical display from the bowling unit, the hosts managed to beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs. 

Very competitive

Little too much

Owner of pull shot

All noted

Matters more

Great start

Talk about emotions

Fan of SL

Missed it

Comfortable one

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down