More Options

IND vs SL | Twitter reacts to livid Virat Kohli staring down Hardik Pandya for lazy running

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Virat Kohli scored a century in the first ODI against Sri Lanka

(Twitter)

IND vs SL | Twitter reacts to livid Virat Kohli staring down Hardik Pandya for lazy running

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:05 PM

Running between the wickets has been a forte of Virat Kohli’s illustrious international career and he often converts a single into two runs by being lightning quick between the wickets. However, Kohli was denied an opportunity to take a double and he got angry at batting partner Hardik Pandya.

India have dominated the proceedings in the first ODI so far heading for a total of over 370 runs. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both scored half-centuries while Virat Kohli was racing to his hundred at the time of writing. Virat’s innings included some magnificent strokes along with super running between the wickets. However, there was a moment when he was unable to take two runs due to Hardik Pandya’s lazy running and the batter got angry at him. 

Kasun Rajitha was bowling in the 43rd over of the innings and Virat was facing the third ball. The batter pushed a slower delivery to square leg and ran with intent to take two runs. However,, Hardik Pandya who was batting with him denied taking a double and the ace batter was seen fuming in anger at his batting partner. 

Fans were quick to react to the incident and expressed their sentiments over Virat Kohli’s display of emotions 

That stare!

Don't dare

Have a word

What unable to run!

Sheer arrogance

Denied easy double

What was that?

Clear double

Down the drain

Showing attitute

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down