IND vs SL | Twitter reacts to livid Virat Kohli staring down Hardik Pandya for lazy running

India have dominated the proceedings in the first ODI so far heading for a total of over 370 runs. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both scored half-centuries while Virat Kohli was racing to his hundred at the time of writing. Virat’s innings included some magnificent strokes along with super running between the wickets. However, there was a moment when he was unable to take two runs due to Hardik Pandya’s lazy running and the batter got angry at him.