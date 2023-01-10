IND vs SL | Twitter reacts to livid Virat Kohli staring down Hardik Pandya for lazy running

Today at 5:05 PM
Running between the wickets has been a forte of Virat Kohli’s illustrious international career and he often converts a single into two runs by being lightning quick between the wickets. However, Kohli was denied an opportunity to take a double and he got angry at batting partner Hardik Pandya.
India have dominated the proceedings in the first ODI so far heading for a total of over 370 runs. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill both scored half-centuries while Virat Kohli was racing to his hundred at the time of writing. Virat’s innings included some magnificent strokes along with super running between the wickets. However, there was a moment when he was unable to take two runs due to Hardik Pandya’s lazy running and the batter got angry at him.
Kasun Rajitha was bowling in the 43rd over of the innings and Virat was facing the third ball. The batter pushed a slower delivery to square leg and ran with intent to take two runs. However,, Hardik Pandya who was batting with him denied taking a double and the ace batter was seen fuming in anger at his batting partner.
Fans were quick to react to the incident and expressed their sentiments over Virat Kohli’s display of emotions
That stare!
January 10, 2023
Don't dare
This glare from Virat Kohli to Hardik Pandya though 👀 pic.twitter.com/kr1D2xeJpP— feryy (@ffspari) January 10, 2023
Have a word
I like the confidence of Hardik but sometimes He goes over the board. You can't deny an easy double for your partner. What's the point of having that level of fitness? Maybe Kohli or someone needs to have a word with him.— Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) January 10, 2023
What unable to run!
Bhaag Hardik bhaag...— 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) January 10, 2023
Kohli couldn't get Hardik run a two and then this stare 😂#INDvsSL | #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/0XzNc8Fb11
Sheer arrogance
Hardik Pandya turning down Virat— Oninthough G (@OninthoughG) January 10, 2023
Kohli like that, was sheer arrogance.
.
.
.
Period.#INDvSL #INDvsSL
Denied easy double
Now I have seen everything!— Gurumoorti hegde (@guru3ti) January 10, 2023
Hardik Pandya denied easy double to Kohli 🙂 Tough to be Kohli 🤗
Vice Captain tax?#INDvSL#ViratKohli𓃵#HardikPandya
What was that?
Virat Kohli Angry on Hardik Pandya 😡😳#INDvSL #INDvSL #KingKohli #HardikPandya pic.twitter.com/86raaAa6ix— Ankit Kunwar (@TheAnkitKunwar) January 10, 2023
Clear double
There were a clear 2 there... this by Hardik is just bizarre..., he needs to learn to respect, he has not achieved anything compared to Dhoni, Kohli or Rohit!— Tejas Mangi (@imTMangi) January 10, 2023
Down the drain
Hardik sent Kohli down the drain in 1st ODI.— Saikat Ghosh (@Ghosh_Analysis) January 10, 2023
Hardik lucky that Kohli held his tongue.#ViratKohli | #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/yYIxfVXnG3
Showing attitute
Hardik Pandya showing attitude to virat kohli #INDvSL #ViratKohli𓃵 #KLRahul #HardikPandya— Aman Jha (@AmanJha51497116) January 10, 2023
