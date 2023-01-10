IND vs SL | Twitter reacts to Mohammed Siraj cementing bid for World Cup spot with inswinging jaffa

Today at 6:33 PM
Mohammed Siraj is one of the young blokes who has burst through the ranks in recent years and impressed time and again with his discipline and swing movement. The quick displayed his skills once again against Kusal Mendis on Tuesday as he got rid of him with an absolute inswinging peach.
Virat Kohli reminded the world of his batting prowess in the first ODI against Sri on Tuesday against Sri Lanka with his 45th century in the format and 73rd in international cricket. Riding on his back, the Indian team posted a mammoth total of 373/7 as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also chipped in with half-centuries. The Indian bowlers came out to defend the massive target with an imbued confidence that was clearly evident in the way the pacers went about his business. Mohammed Siraj was particularly on top of the opposition batters right from the start, generating significant swing and seam movement.
Into the third over of his opening spell, the 28-year-old was up against Kusal Mendis in the third ball of the sixth over of the innings. The right-arm fast bowled a sharp inswinger pitching at length and as the ball hurtled through the air, Mendis failed to read the movement of the ball. The ball bounced around off stump but completely deceived the opener with movement, breaching Mendis’ defense and shattering the stumps for his second wicket.
It was a brilliant display of swing bowling and with his efforts, Siraj made a strong case to be included in the Indian squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Twitterati also appreciated the skill displayed by the young gun and was full of praise of him on social media.
Insane stuff
January 10, 2023
For sure
Courtesy : Siraj pic.twitter.com/806I1N7Srt— mon (@4sacinom) January 10, 2023
Fire from Siraj
Fire hai Siraj Fire 🔥— Kadak (@kadak_chai2) January 10, 2023
Brilliant pacer
Siraj is a bowler who utilizes his opportunity all the time. Such a brilliant pacer for India. #INDvsSL— Dilan Jayasinghe (@dilbolz) January 10, 2023
Strikes again
Mohammad Siraj Bhai strikes🔥#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/fR8KZTokAL— 👑Che_ಕೃಷ್ಣ🇮🇳 (@ChekrishnaCk) January 10, 2023
Loss for us.
If Siraj isn't in the world cup playing 11 it is India's loss, not his. #INDvsSL #siraj— Saitama (@harshachunduri2) January 10, 2023
Over already
Ohh boyy this is over already!! Siraj bowled out Mendis!! Timber!!! game is technically over #INDvsSL— Nimr (@LostInTheMaraq) January 10, 2023
Gone for duck
Siraj is on fire🔥.— Cricketkosh (@_Cricketkosh_) January 10, 2023
He got his 2nd wicket 🔥
He bowled out Kushal Mendis .
Mendis is gone for a duck!
Great bowling display by Siraj n Team India❤️🔥.#INDvsSL
Excellent spell
Kohli's hundred and now Siraj's excellent spell. What a day!! 💪⚡— Aman (@CaptainKohli___) January 10, 2023
Breathing fire
Mohammed Siraj breathing firee 🥵🔥— ammarr (@ammar120_) January 10, 2023
