IND vs SL | Twitter reacts to Mohammed Siraj cementing bid for World Cup spot with inswinging jaffa

Virat Kohli reminded the world of his batting prowess in the first ODI against Sri on Tuesday against Sri Lanka with his 45th century in the format and 73rd in international cricket. Riding on his back, the Indian team posted a mammoth total of 373/7 as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also chipped in with half-centuries. The Indian bowlers came out to defend the massive target with an imbued confidence that was clearly evident in the way the pacers went about his business. Mohammed Siraj was particularly on top of the opposition batters right from the start, generating significant swing and seam movement.