IND vs SL | Twitter reacts to Mohammed Siraj cementing bid for World Cup spot with inswinging jaffa

Mohammed Siraj was brilliant with his spell in the first ODI against Sri Lanka

(BCCI)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 6:33 PM

Mohammed Siraj is one of the young blokes who has burst through the ranks in recent years and impressed time and again with his discipline and swing movement. The quick displayed his skills once again against Kusal Mendis on Tuesday as he got rid of him with an absolute inswinging peach.

Virat Kohli reminded the world of his batting prowess in the first ODI against Sri on Tuesday against Sri Lanka with his 45th century in the format and 73rd in international cricket. Riding on his back, the Indian team posted a mammoth total of 373/7 as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill also chipped in with half-centuries. The Indian bowlers came out to defend the massive target with an imbued confidence that was clearly evident in the way the pacers went about his business. Mohammed Siraj was particularly on top of the opposition batters right from the start, generating significant swing and seam movement.

Into the third over of his opening spell, the 28-year-old was up against Kusal Mendis in the third ball of the sixth over of the innings. The right-arm fast bowled a sharp inswinger pitching at length and as the ball hurtled through the air, Mendis failed to read the movement of the ball. The ball bounced around off stump but completely deceived the opener with movement, breaching Mendis’ defense and shattering the stumps for his second wicket.

It was a brilliant display of swing bowling and with his efforts, Siraj made a strong case to be included in the Indian squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup. Twitterati also appreciated the skill displayed by the young gun and was full of praise of him on social media. 

Insane stuff

For sure

Fire from Siraj

Brilliant pacer

Strikes again

Loss for us.

Over already

Gone for duck

Excellent spell

Breathing fire

