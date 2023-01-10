Justin Langer's contract offer kick in the face but he lost wrong players, reveals David Warner

David Warner meted out some harsh comments for Cricket Australia with regards to their treatment of Justin Langer in the documentary 'The Test'. The opener admitted the frivolity of the offer made to Langer by CA but also highlighted how the coach lost the support of some important players.

David Warner has become the latest marquee player to reveal his thoughts on the entire Justin Langer saga that played out across 2022 after Amazon Prime premiered the second season of their documentary on the Australian Cricket Team titled 'The Test.' The veteran criticized the way in which the legendary Kangaroo cricketer was treated by the primary cricketing authority of his nation albeit he expressed awareness over the circumstances that dictated the logic behind the decision.

Langer was offered just a six-month contract early in 2022 despite triumphing in the Ashes 4-0 and leading the Kangaroos to a maiden World T20 title in the past year itself. An added clause in the agreement cited the unavailability of an extension regardless of the results the period brings. The former opener was thus forced to step down from the role and was soon replaced by Andrew McDonald.

"He wanted to keep coaching. It was a bit of a kick in the face to offer him a six-month contract," Warner was quoted saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

The resignation was followed by some to-and-fro between the former head coach, players, and the board, with Langer alleging some players in the team were 'cowards' for complaining behind his back instead of confronting him for his stern approach.

"He lost a fair few players, and probably the wrong players," Warner added in acknowledgment of the situation.

The documentary also carried testimonies from Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins as well as all-format pacer Josh Hazlewood who seemed to have contrasting views on the matter.

"The Ashes, it all came to a head because his contract came up. There was nothing out of the blue. We had spoken about a lot of these things over the previous 18 months to two years He was brilliant when we needed him in those initial years," Cummins said on the issue.

"The team had changed a lot over a four-year period. We were probably in need of a different support staff and different coach, as opposed to four years ago when JL started," quick Josh Hazlewood echoed his skipper's words.