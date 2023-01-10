Similar how WBBL and The Hundred did for Australia and England, Women’s IPL will help us to perform in pressure situations, remarks Smriti Mandhana

Today at 11:16 AM
Smriti Mandhana is confident about the positivity that they can get from the inaugural Women’s IPL in order to improve their national side. Mandhana believes that the competition will help them have strong bench strength and will also help them to improve their performances in crunch situations.
The Women’s IPL will reportedly get underway for the first time on March 3 and will run until March 26. The competition will join The Hundred, Caribbean Premier League, and Women’s Big Bash League among the global T20 competitions for women.
Like many others across India, Smriti Mandhana, star batter and the vice-captain of the national side, is excited about the prospect of the much-anticipated competition in India. In recent times, India have been a decent team among the other countries, but whenever they go up against Australia or England, they end up as the second-best side more often than not. Mandhana, in a recent interview with ANI, opined it won’t be the same any longer after India’s elite T20 competition for women.
“Women’s IPL is going to be a great tournament in terms of bench strength. What happened to women’s cricket is that bench strength was created in the same way. Just like Women’s Big Bash and Women’s 100 did for Australia and England respectively in the same way Women’s IPL will help us see higher pressure situations. So, they will be ready when they will play international cricket,” Mandhana told ANI.
However, BCCI is yet to finalize the schedule of the women’s IPL, which will end before the men’s competition, expected to begin in March. Though the Women's IPL, in all likelihood, will clash with the first-ever season of the Women’s Pakistan Super League.
