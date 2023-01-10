Similar how WBBL and The Hundred did for Australia and England, Women’s IPL will help us to perform in pressure situations, remarks Smriti Mandhana

Like many others across India, Smriti Mandhana, star batter and the vice-captain of the national side, is excited about the prospect of the much-anticipated competition in India. In recent times, India have been a decent team among the other countries, but whenever they go up against Australia or England, they end up as the second-best side more often than not. Mandhana, in a recent interview with ANI, opined it won’t be the same any longer after India’s elite T20 competition for women.