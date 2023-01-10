WATCH, BPL | Shakib Al Hasan ends up in heated argument with umpires after bizarrely asking batters to swap strike

Anamul Haque and Chatarunga de Silva walked out to the crease for Barishal while the opposition skipper Nurul Hasan handed the new ball to left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan. Haque initially walked towards the batter's end to take strike but eventually swapped ends with de Silva as the fielders took their spots. However, amidst all the on-field happenings, an animated Shakib Al Hasan was seen screaming from beyond the boundary ropes at his batsmen to revert to the original plan and allow Anamul to face the first ball, given the bowler in question. When his instructions seemed to create some confusion in the middle, the Bangladesh legend decided to step onto the playing surface himself and instruct the batters.