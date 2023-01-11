Harry Brook, Ash Gardner claim ICC Player of the Month awards for December

Brook, aged 23, played a crucial role in England's 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan last month, finishing the series as the leading run-getter with 468 runs across three matches. He had an incredible strike rate of 93.41, suggesting that the ‘Bazball’ approach is in his veins. He made 153 and 87 in the Rawalpindi Test, which was the second match of his career in red-ball cricket.