Harry Brook, Ash Gardner claim ICC Player of the Month awards for December

Harry Brook and Ashleigh Gardner have been rewarded with the ICC Player of the Month awards for December 2022. While Brook beat Babar Azam and Travis Head to win the monthly award, Gardner, Australia’s No. 1 all-rounder for women, defeated Charlie Dean and Suzie Bates for the coveted title.
“Shorlisted alongside Babar Azam and Travis Head, Harry Brook beat off stiff competition to grab the award after an incredible tour of Pakistan in December,” an ICC statement read. “Gardner beat out England youngster Charlie Dean and New Zealand opener Suzie Bates for the coveted monthly award on the back of her superb individual series against India last month.”
Brook, aged 23, played a crucial role in England's 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan last month, finishing the series as the leading run-getter with 468 runs across three matches. He had an incredible strike rate of 93.41, suggesting that the ‘Bazball’ approach is in his veins. He made 153 and 87 in the Rawalpindi Test, which was the second match of his career in red-ball cricket.
On the other hand, Gardner had the equal most wickets during the five-match series against India last month, with seven scalps. She also tallied 115 runs during the series, averaging in excess of 50. Riding on stupendous performances on a regular basis, she was awarded with the Player of the Series trophy.
Overall, Gardner had a tremendous 12 months in 2022, as she played a pivotal role in helping Australia to triumph at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand and then the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
