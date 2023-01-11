IND vs AUS | Australia include uncapped Todd Murphy for India Tests

Today at 12:09 PM
Australia have included 22-year-old Todd Murphy in their 18-member squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series in India. Riding on his excellent form in the domestic circuit, Murphy was preferred over Adam Zampa to join Ashton Agar and Mitchell Swepson as potential spin partners for Nathan Lyon.
Cricket Australia (CA) has handed offspinner Todd Murphy his maiden Test call-up as they have picked four frontline spin options in their 18-member squad for the upcoming Test series in India, scheduled to get underway on February 9. Murphy has been impressive in Australia’s domestic circuit for a while and bowled beautifully for Australia A in recent times, which led him to earn a call for the national side
“Todd Murphy has progressed quickly having impressed in domestic cricket and recently with Australia A. With those performances Todd has emerged as a strong spin option,” said Australian Chairman of Selectors George Bailey in a statement. “Selection in this squad also provides another opportunity to spend time alongside Nathan Lyon and assistant coach Daniel Vettori in India which will be invaluable to his development.”
However, despite being included, Mitchell Starc will miss at least the first match of the four-game series in Nagpur, as he continues his recovery from the tendon injury suffered to his left index finger that ruled him out of the third and final Test against South Africa of the recently-concluded series in Sydney. Cam Green, who played with a fractured right index finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, is also contingent on him recovering in time.
The 18-member squad will be led by Pat Cummins, who has been phenomenal ever since he took up the role. Steve Smith will continue to work as his deputy, while familiar faces Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, and David Warner all have retained their places. Uncapped right-arm quick Lance Morris, who has also kept his place, could make his debut in Nagpur Test in Starc’s absence.
Australia Test squad for India tour: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (vc), Marnus Labuschagne, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner
An 18-player Test squad has been assembled for the Qantas Tour of India in February and March.— Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 11, 2023
Congratulations to everyone selected! pic.twitter.com/3fmCci4d9b
- Todd Murphy
- Pat Cummins
- Marnus Labuschagne
- Steve Smith
- Lance Morris
- Border Gavaskar Trophy
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.