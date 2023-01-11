More Options

PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Mohammad Wasim Jr's wayward throw leaves Aleem Dar hurt and angry

Aleem Dar was hurt in the right leg from an wayward throw of Mohammad Wasim Jr

PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Mohammad Wasim Jr's wayward throw leaves Aleem Dar hurt and angry

Pakistan are often criticized for their poor fielding standards as it includes a lot of missed fields and dropped catches but the team elevated it further in the ODI against New Zealand. Mohammad Wasim Jr was the culprit this time as his wayward throw hit umpire Aleem Dar on the right leg very hard.

After Kane Williamson and Devon Conway opened up the possibility of a total of around 300 with their partnership for the third wicket, the Pakistan bowlers scripted a comeback in the second ODI of the three-match series. Mohammed Nawaz bowled a game-changing spell as he dismissed four batters while conceding only 38 runs. Things were going well for Pakistan as they were restricting the opposition from playing big hits. However, Mohammad Wasim Jr orchestrated a bizarre incident with his fielding which grabbed all the limelight by cricket fans. . 

In the 36th over of the innings, Glenn Phillips flicked a delivery to the deep square leg from Haris Rauf. The batters took a single and Mohammed Wasim Jr who was fielding at the position threw the ball toward the non-striker’s end. However, the throw struck umpire Aleem Dar on his right leg and he flung the sweater in his hand after going through a surge of pain. Dar was also clearly angry with the fielder and expressed his displeasure. 

Naseem Shah was seen massaging the right leg of the umpire and Pakistan’s physio had to come into the field with magic spray in his hand to help the umpire. Twitterati were quick to notice the incident and mocked the fielding effort displayed by Pakistan. 

