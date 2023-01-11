PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Mohammad Wasim Jr's wayward throw leaves Aleem Dar hurt and angry

Today at 7:46 PM
Pakistan are often criticized for their poor fielding standards as it includes a lot of missed fields and dropped catches but the team elevated it further in the ODI against New Zealand. Mohammad Wasim Jr was the culprit this time as his wayward throw hit umpire Aleem Dar on the right leg very hard.
After Kane Williamson and Devon Conway opened up the possibility of a total of around 300 with their partnership for the third wicket, the Pakistan bowlers scripted a comeback in the second ODI of the three-match series. Mohammed Nawaz bowled a game-changing spell as he dismissed four batters while conceding only 38 runs. Things were going well for Pakistan as they were restricting the opposition from playing big hits. However, Mohammad Wasim Jr orchestrated a bizarre incident with his fielding which grabbed all the limelight by cricket fans. .
In the 36th over of the innings, Glenn Phillips flicked a delivery to the deep square leg from Haris Rauf. The batters took a single and Mohammed Wasim Jr who was fielding at the position threw the ball toward the non-striker’s end. However, the throw struck umpire Aleem Dar on his right leg and he flung the sweater in his hand after going through a surge of pain. Dar was also clearly angry with the fielder and expressed his displeasure.
Naseem Shah was seen massaging the right leg of the umpire and Pakistan’s physio had to come into the field with magic spray in his hand to help the umpire. Twitterati were quick to notice the incident and mocked the fielding effort displayed by Pakistan.
That hurts!
Ouch 😬🙏#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/JyuZ0Jwxi5— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 11, 2023
Angry man
Aleem Dar is the new Sarfraz: tentative, unimpressive and grumpy. Should retire gracefully— khurram abbas (@KhurramAbbass4) January 11, 2023
Change the bio
I should put “artist therapist” in my bio too ha!— Aleem Bilal EALU (@ABThePro) January 11, 2023
Attitude!
Bad attitude from aleem dar. Considering his pathetic umpiring this all season, he earned it— Omer Sh (@omer_shahh) January 11, 2023
Assassination attempt
aleem dar assassination attempt is a part of the joke— fatima (@fxsteller) January 11, 2023
Seriously!
Aleem Dar is erasmas these days 👀#PakvsNZ #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/lApCkbn6NB— Anmol Farya (@Anmol_xk) January 11, 2023
Don't know what
ALEEM DAR...SHOULD I CRY OR LAUGH FOR YOU😂😂😂😂😂😂— THE KING FF (@ABUBAKAR0000069) January 11, 2023
WASEEM AB ALLEM DAR K END SE BAR NHI KRYGA😂😂😂#PakvsNZ
Go rest!
aleem dar should do rest of umpiring on chair lol.— 𝙣𝙤𝙤𝙧 (@limesosteks) January 11, 2023
So useless
On field umpires seem soo useless now, both teams should be given more number of reviews or something.— ᴍᴀɴᴀʟ ᴋᴀᴢᴍɪ⁷ (@BakhtawerManal) January 11, 2023
(Also why is Aleem Dar soo angry, who forced this uncle to be there 😭😭)
Hands on!
Aleem dar 🤣🤷♀️🙏#NaseemShah #PakvsNZ #instagramdown #Pakistan— Crick vibes wonders ✨️ (@zkkhan51) January 11, 2023
