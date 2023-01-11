More Options

PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Mohammedd Nawaz stuns Tom Latham by challenging umpires twice in three balls

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Mohammed Nawaz picked four wickets in the second ODI against New Zealand

(Twitter)

PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Mohammedd Nawaz stuns Tom Latham by challenging umpires twice in three balls

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 6:22 PM

When luck is favouring a batsman on his day, he usually goes on to capitalise it and score a big knock against the opposition. However, Tom Latham failed to grab the opportunity to score big even after a lucky escape in an over from Mohammed Nawaz and was dismissed LBW within a space of one ball.

The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand has been a topsy-turvy contest so far with the visitors managing to score 201/5 from the 35 overs by the time of writing. New Zealand got off to a brilliant start early in the match as Devon Conway and Kane Williamson stitched a 181 runs partnership for the second wicket. However, Pakistan bounced back courtesy of Mohammed Nawaz’s brilliant spell of bowling which dismissed Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham in the same over. 

Nawaz was bowling the 33rd over of Pakistan's innings and Latham came at the crease on the fourth ball of the over. He was stuck on his pads and was adjudged not out by the umpire. The hosts almost opted for a successful review but the ball was clipping the stumps according to the DRS. Hence, the umpire’s call saved the batter but the scenario was soon to change. 

Two balls later, Nawaz bowled a sharply turning delivery outside off and missed his attempt to play a stroke from backfoot. The ball once again crashed into his stumps and the fielding team appealed in unison. Umpire then adjudged the batter as not out but Pakistan captain Babar Azam rightly challenged the decision. 

The replays showed that the impact with the pads was in line and it was hitting the middle stumps. As a result, the umpire had to change his decision and the Twitterati were quick to react on it.

Aced review

Close call

Great review

Back to back

Out of syllabus

Bizarre umpiring

Top stuff

Demolised

Got both

Turning miles

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down