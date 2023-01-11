PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Glenn Phillips' wild celebration after running out Agha Salman

Today at 10:28 PM
Cricketers often express their emotions after the dismissal of a player from the opposition and they come up with innovative celebrations frequently. Glenn Phillips added one more to the list as he went bonkers with his celebration after running out Agha Salman with a brilliant fielding effort.
While chasing a target of 262 runs from 50 overs, Pakistan were pushed into deep trouble by the New Zealand bowlers. The visitors bowled in tight areas and especially, the spinners squeezed the life out of Pakistan’s innings in the middle phase. Babar Azam was fighting a lone battle against adversities and Agha Salman looked to steer the run rate after he came in at the crease on 86/4. However, Glenn Phillips broke the crucial partnership with a superb fielding effort and went bonkers to celebrate the dismissal.
Lockie Ferguson was bowling the 33rd over of the innings and Babar Azam was facing the penultimate ball of the over. Babar jammed a slower ball from the bowler into his pads and the ball rolled toward the backward point after the collision. Agha Salman was intending to take a single and started running towards the other end. However, there was a huge mixup in the middle of the pitch as Babar called for his partner to return back but it was too late.
Glenn Phillips rushed towards the ball with lightning speed and caught Agha short of his crease. The fielder then shattered the stumps with a direct hit and got engaged in a wild celebration after the dismissal. Twitterati also noticed Phillips’ celebration and expressed their sentiments over the incident.
