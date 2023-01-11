PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to Glenn Phillips' wild celebration after running out Agha Salman

Lockie Ferguson was bowling the 33rd over of the innings and Babar Azam was facing the penultimate ball of the over. Babar jammed a slower ball from the bowler into his pads and the ball rolled toward the backward point after the collision. Agha Salman was intending to take a single and started running towards the other end. However, there was a huge mixup in the middle of the pitch as Babar called for his partner to return back but it was too late.