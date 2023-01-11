More Options

Ranji Trophy | Twitter lauds flamboyant Prithvi Shaw for smashing 379 against Assam

Prithvi Shaw hit 379 against Assam in Ranji Trophy.

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 1:01 PM

Certain players are famous among the fans for their unique style of play, distinguishing them from others. Prithvi Shaw is one such character for his familiar aggressive batting irrespective of the formats, and his entertaining knock of 379 for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy has received high regard.

Prithvi Shaw made headlines on Wednesday after his brutal knock for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy fixture against Assam at the Amingaon Cricket Ground. The 23-year-old opening batter made 379 off 383 balls with 49 fours and three sixes before Riyan Parag dismissed him leg-before. In the process, Shaw made the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time.

The record of the highest score in Ranji Trophy and First-Class cricket by an Indian batter is held by Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, who hit an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar way back in December 1948. Shaw, who jumped to the second in both lists on Wednesday, became the ninth batter to go past 350 in a Ranji innings, surpassing Swapnil Gugale (351*), Cheteshwar Pujara (352), VVS Laxman (353), Samit Gohel (359*), Vijay Merchant (359*), MV Sridhar (366) and Sanjay Manjrekar (377). Manjrekar’s 377 was the highest score by a Mumbai batter in First-Class cricket before Shaw’s carnage.

Notably, Shaw became the first player to notch a triple hundred in Ranji Trophy, a double hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy, and a hundred in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

