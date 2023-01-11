Ranji Trophy | Twitter lauds flamboyant Prithvi Shaw for smashing 379 against Assam

Today at 1:01 PM
Certain players are famous among the fans for their unique style of play, distinguishing them from others. Prithvi Shaw is one such character for his familiar aggressive batting irrespective of the formats, and his entertaining knock of 379 for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy has received high regard.
Prithvi Shaw made headlines on Wednesday after his brutal knock for Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy fixture against Assam at the Amingaon Cricket Ground. The 23-year-old opening batter made 379 off 383 balls with 49 fours and three sixes before Riyan Parag dismissed him leg-before. In the process, Shaw made the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time.
The record of the highest score in Ranji Trophy and First-Class cricket by an Indian batter is held by Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, who hit an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar way back in December 1948. Shaw, who jumped to the second in both lists on Wednesday, became the ninth batter to go past 350 in a Ranji innings, surpassing Swapnil Gugale (351*), Cheteshwar Pujara (352), VVS Laxman (353), Samit Gohel (359*), Vijay Merchant (359*), MV Sridhar (366) and Sanjay Manjrekar (377). Manjrekar’s 377 was the highest score by a Mumbai batter in First-Class cricket before Shaw’s carnage.
Notably, Shaw became the first player to notch a triple hundred in Ranji Trophy, a double hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy, and a hundred in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
OK good!
Thrilled that my record of 377 was beaten by a batter I adore! Well done Prithvi! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 11, 2023
Wharra playerrrr!💯 👏
Champion player 💪 Too good @PrithviShaw 💯💯💯 👏 pic.twitter.com/5wZ29EasNb— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) January 11, 2023
Massive respect champ!👏
Prithvi Shaw smashed Triple Hundred from just 326 balls in Ranji Trophy - he is well & truly back.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 11, 2023
That's how you prove hat you got!
OMG shaw🔥🔥🔥, what a inning@PrithviShaw@BCCIdomestic @BCCI— Gautam Roy (@i_m_gautam_roy_) January 11, 2023
Big records all here!
Prithvi Shaw today:— Ishika Pandey (@Ishika_Pandey45) January 11, 2023
•Highest individual score for Mumbai.
•2nd highest individual score in Ranji.
•326 balls triple hundred in Ranji.
•His first triple hundred in FC.
•He smashed 49 fours & 4 Sixes.
•3rd Indian player to score 300 in FC, 200 in List A, 100 in T20 Cricket.
👏
@PrithviShaw ka har ek run selectors ke mooh par tamacha. #PrithviShaw— Cric Wizard (@CricWizz_13579) January 11, 2023
Just missed that four double zero!
Congratulations prithvi shaw man, well deserved, hoping to see you opening with shubman gill for india soon— Daksh Gill(fan account) (@GillDakshveer) January 11, 2023
Hahaha!
@PrithviShaw to @chetans1987 and @ImRo45 Today#PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/KNzLNJ0p9q— WhiteRatSr (@WhiteRatSr1) January 11, 2023
Yes! He has all the capability.
Prithvi Shaw would actually bang in this Indian team— 🧏♂️ (@KushankThacker) January 11, 2023
Is anything left to show up from Prithvi Shaw??
Prithvi Shaw scoring good in Ranji Trophy. He is proving well enough to select in Indian team 🇮🇳@PrithviShaw #PrithviShaw— Gautam Singh (@Gautamsinghd) January 11, 2023
Big names! Gonna be remembered for long in history.
#OnThisDay in 1959 HANIF MOHAMMAD scored 499 runs in an innings - World Record (then)— Farhan Nisar (@farhanwrites) January 11, 2023
Today Prithvi Shaw scored 379 runs in a #RanjiTrophy match for Mumbai!
- 17th highest individual score in FC
- 2nd highest in Ranji Trophy
- Highest for Mumbai/Bombay
KPI Ground, Karachi 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/hFPFNVDiRB
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.