Ranji Trophy | Twitter lauds flamboyant Prithvi Shaw for smashing 379 against Assam

The record of the highest score in Ranji Trophy and First-Class cricket by an Indian batter is held by Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, who hit an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar way back in December 1948. Shaw, who jumped to the second in both lists on Wednesday, became the ninth batter to go past 350 in a Ranji innings, surpassing Swapnil Gugale (351*), Cheteshwar Pujara (352), VVS Laxman (353), Samit Gohel (359*), Vijay Merchant (359*), MV Sridhar (366) and Sanjay Manjrekar (377). Manjrekar’s 377 was the highest score by a Mumbai batter in First-Class cricket before Shaw’s carnage.