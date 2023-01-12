Australia pull out from ODI series against Afghanistan due to Taliban’s approach to women’s cricket

Today at 11:46 AM
Australia's coming ODI series against Afghanistan won't proceed as they confirmed their withdrawal from the tour following their consultation with the Australian Government. Cricket Australia took the decision due to the Taliban’s restrictions on women and girls' education and employment.
Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced they won’t play a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in March end ‘following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, including the Australian Government’. In a statement, CA cited that the Taliban's further restrictions on women's and girls' education have led them to make the decision. The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in September 2021 and immediately placed restrictions on female participation in sports.
“...This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women's and girls' education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms,” a CA statement read.
"CA is committed to supporting growing the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to engage with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country.”
Australia and Afghanistan have met four times in international cricket, of which three of them came in the World Cups. Their only bilateral match took place in 2012, and they are yet to face each other in a red-ball match.
Afghanistan are the only ICC full-member nation without a women's cricket team. Also, they will be the only full member without a team at the inaugural Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, set to get underway on Saturday.
