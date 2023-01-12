Glenn Maxwell walking without crutches and might return in India ODIs, reckons David Hussey

Today at 11:02 AM
Melbourne Stars head coach David Hussey has given a huge update on Glenn Maxwell, who had a horrific leg injury in November. Hussey, while confirming Maxwell won’t be part of the ongoing BBL, has also said he is now out of danger and might return to cricket in the ODI series against India in March.
Having won just two matches and seven defeats, Melbourne Stars are having a forgettable campaign in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). They find themselves at the bottom of the points table, and a major reason behind their failures is the absence of their star man Glenn Maxwell, who, as per the scan reports, fractured his fibula and chipped his tibia, in addition to tearing every ligament in his left foot at a friend’s 50th birthday party in November. However, the 34-year-old all-rounder is safe now, and his progress has been confirmed by none other than the franchise’s head coach David Hussey.
"He's (Maxwell) out of the moon boot now, he's been walking around without crutches and unassisted, so he's going well,” Hussey told SEN on Wednesday. "But he's still got a big metal rod in his foot, so I think that takes a bit of time and rehab to get some movement with the ligaments in the foot and get everything humming again.”
Further, Hussey, considering his speedy recovery, expressed he is hopeful that Maxwell will soon return to domestic cricket by January end, and might make it to Australia’s ODI squad for the India tour, which will begin with a four-match Test series. The three ODIs will get underway on March 17 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The update effectively tells that the Aussie will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for IPL 2023. However, at the same time, Hussey confirmed their star man is not going to play the BBL this season.
"He's (Maxwell) not going to make it by the end of the BBL, unfortunately. But he's very diligent in his return to play with his rehab. He's been down to the St Kilda Football Club a bit and has been at the Junction Oval with Cricket Victoria," Hussey added.
“I dare say towards the end of January, he may be available or hitting some cricket balls to try and get back to play some state cricket and Shield cricket to hopefully get on that plane for the One-Day tour of India for Australia.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.