Glenn Maxwell walking without crutches and might return in India ODIs, reckons David Hussey

Having won just two matches and seven defeats, Melbourne Stars are having a forgettable campaign in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). They find themselves at the bottom of the points table, and a major reason behind their failures is the absence of their star man Glenn Maxwell, who, as per the scan reports, fractured his fibula and chipped his tibia, in addition to tearing every ligament in his left foot at a friend’s 50th birthday party in November. However, the 34-year-old all-rounder is safe now, and his progress has been confirmed by none other than the franchise’s head coach David Hussey.