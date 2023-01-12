More Options

IND vs SL | Twitter awes at Kuldeep Yadav's Kolkata comeback after googly earns crucial scalp

Kuldeep Yadav was ecstatic after earning a wicket in his first over itself

(BCCI)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 3:22 PM

As often as sports create heartwarming stories of love and passion, it also makes a loser for every winner ensuring heartbreaks aplenty for one set of fans or another. Kuldeep Yadav had a sour stint with Kolkata Knight Riders but won hearts at Eden Gardens with a delicious delivery on Wednesday.

India seized control of the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday as their spinners earned quick back-to-back scalps to leave the visitors in a spot of bother. At the time of writing, the Lions were already three wickets down for a score of 110 at the end of 19 overs, despite the islanders managing an impressive second-wicket partnership of 73 runs at over run-a-ball.

Kuldeep Yadav provided the crucial breakthrough for the Men in Blue on the last ball of the 17th over, trapping in-form Kusal Mendis plumb in front of the wicket. The batter looked well set on 34 off 34 balls but had kept his attacking shots for the pacers, proceeding with caution against the spinners. The ball pitched around the middle stump and a wary Mendis rocked back on his feet, only to be completely deceived by a wrong’un. The ball spun just enough to beat the outside edge of the bat and thump into the 27-year-old’s back pad.

The umpire did not hesitate to raise his finger and even though Mendis immediately signalled a DRS review, replays showed the ball was comfortably clipping the top of middle and off stumps. 

Having spent seven years at Kolkata Knight Riders with appearances coming few and far, the bowler’s relationships with the club had come under the scanner by the time he was released in 2021. However, the left-arm leg spinner’s reputation amongst the Kolkata crowd remained joyous, as was evident by the voracious ovation he received upon scalping the crucial wicket. 

