IND vs SL | Twitter awes at Kuldeep Yadav's Kolkata comeback after googly earns crucial scalp

Kuldeep Yadav provided the crucial breakthrough for the Men in Blue on the last ball of the 17th over, trapping in-form Kusal Mendis plumb in front of the wicket. The batter looked well set on 34 off 34 balls but had kept his attacking shots for the pacers, proceeding with caution against the spinners. The ball pitched around the middle stump and a wary Mendis rocked back on his feet, only to be completely deceived by a wrong’un. The ball spun just enough to beat the outside edge of the bat and thump into the 27-year-old’s back pad.