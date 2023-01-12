IND vs SL | Twitter hails Axar Patel as perfect Jadeja successor after he smacks 12 runs off one ball

Facing Chamika Karunaratne in the 37th over, Patel latched onto a full ball on the second delivery by expertly placing a cover drive through the gap for a boundary. The all-rounder was rewarded for his handsome shot with another opportunity to unleash his batting prowess as the third-umpire signalled a no-ball, making the buzzer echo around the ground. Under pressure, Karunaratne followed his mistake up with a wide but more misery was still in the offing for him. The pacer decided to surprise Axar with a steep bouncer but little did he know the in-form batter was all but waiting for it. Patel calmly rocked back on his foot and dispatched the Kookaburra into the crowd with a pull Ricky Ponting would be proud of, thus earning 12 runs in total off a single ball.