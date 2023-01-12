IND vs SL | Twitter lauds India for scripting history with first D/N chase at Eden in 14 years

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens on Thursday with a four-wicket victory. The Men in Blue cruised to the lowly total of 216 with 40 balls still to spare but it was not all smooth sailing for the hosts as the Lions put up a brave fight with the ball. Notably, it was the first successful run-chase at the Eden Gardens in a Day/Night ODI since 2009, with all the other seven encounters there in the 14-year period ending in the bowling team's favour. However, Dasun Shanaka winning the toss and opting to bat was not enough for Sri Lanka to avoid a 22nd series loss against their more-fancied rivals since 2010, the island nation having just won three in response.