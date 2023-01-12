IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli being castled stuns Eden Garden into deathly silence

Lahiru Kumara pitched a length ball around off-stump that seemed to leave Kohli unsure whether to rock back or play the ball on the front foot. To add to the batter's misery, the Kookaburra kept low after hitting the deck and jagged back in sharply towards the stumps. Caught off-guard, an awkward defence attempt from inside the crease only yielded a breach of the gap between the bat and pad of Kohli. As the stunned Delhite attempted to recover from the dismissal, the crowd at the stadium was shocked into silence as well, almost making it appear as if the team had let go of the game even though the score read just 62/3 with plenty of batting still to come. Twitterati's reaction was no different either as they expressed their sorrow on the talisman missing out on a third ODI century on the trot.