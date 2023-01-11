More Options

PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts as Tom Latham outsmarts Babar Azam with 'Dhoniesque' glovework

Tom Latham executed a sharp stumping in the second ODI against Pakistan

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:01 AM

Wicketkeepers have to be very sharp with their glovework to dismiss the batters and Tom Latham displayed it against Pakistan in the second ODI. Latham showed immaculate wicketkeeping skills by orchestrating Babar Azam’s dismissal with a swift stumping reminding everyone of MS Dhoni.

New Zealand equaled the three-match ODI series against Pakistan with a scoreline of 1-1 as they won the second game by 79 runs. Devon Conway and Kane Williamson starred with the bat while bowlers displayed a clinical effort. Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals while chasing but Babar Azam was in full flow and played a resilient knock. To dismiss a batter of such caliber and skill, something special was required and Tom Latham provided that from behind the wickets. 

Ish Sodhi was bowling the 43rd over of the innings and Pakistan were almost out of the game with Babar Azam playing on a score of 79 runs. The batter had decided to switch the gears with a reverse sweep. However, the bowler fired the delivery full and outside off to beat the batter. The wicketkeeper collected the ball cleanly and Babar’s back leg was in the crease initially. 

However, he lifted it just for a second to gather balance and Latham was quick to notice the opportunity. He dislodged the bails in a flash and appealed for the dismissal. The decision was referred upstairs and the replays showed that the bails were removed when the foot was in the air. 

Twitterati also praised the wicketkeeper for his impressive work on social media. 

