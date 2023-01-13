IND vs NZ | Ben Lister picked in New Zealand’s T20I squad for India tour

Today at 10:31 AM
Auckland’s talented left-arm pacer Ben Lister has earned his maiden Black Caps call-up to play three T20Is against India later this month. Lister has been included in the absence of warhorse Trent Boult, who gave back his New Zealand central Cricket contract last year to become a free agent.
Ben Lister could become the first left-arm seamer to make his debut for New Zealand over eight years on January 27 during their first of the three-match T20I series in India. The last left-arm quick to make his debut for New Zealand was Ben Wheeler, who did in 2015. Lister, aged 27, is primarily included in the squad as Trent Boult’s replacement.
Lister made his New Zealand A debut in India last September, but it did not go well as he came down with pneumonia and had to be admitted to the hospital. His addition came after considering his fantastic run of form in recent years: Lister has been Auckland Aces leading wicket-taker in List A and in T20s since his senior-level debut in late 2017.
“His (Lister’s) ability to swing the ball considerably as a left-armer is particularly exciting,” Selector Gavin Larsen said in a statement. “We all felt for Ben after his tour ended the way it did last year, and it’s a testament to his work ethic that he’s been able to return to domestic cricket so strongly this season.”
Mitchell Santner, who captained New Zealand in Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands last year, will lead the side in Kane Williamson’s absence. Michael Rippon and Dane Cleaver are the other comparatively unpopular faces in a squad that comprises Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, and Lockie Ferguson among many others.
New Zealand squad for India T20Is: Mitchell Santner (c), Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner
