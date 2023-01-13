India include Suryakumar Yadav in Test squad to face Australia, Prithvi Shaw picked for New Zealand T20I series

Today at 11:11 PM
The BCCI on Friday announced the squads to take on New Zealand in the two upcoming white ball series as well as for the first two Border Gavaskar Trophy Tests. Highlights of the announcement included Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan being named for Tests while KS Bharat earned an ODI call-up.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India made a flurry of squad announcements on Friday night to chalk up the final calendars of all Indian contingents until the beginning of March. There were several surprises in the 17-man unit named for the first two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia beginning February 9 while several key names were missing from the two white-ball squads to take on the Kiwis later this month.
Suryakumar Yadav earned his much-awaited call-up to the Test squad after establishing himself as one of the best T20I batters in the world, capped off by his third century for the Men in Blue recently in an outing against Sri Lanka. He would be joined by Jharkhand wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan who would potentially be playing backup for KS Bharat, given the absence of Rishabh Pant due to injuries sustained in a car crash. Jasprit Bumrah, who was diagnosed with a stress fracture last year, remains on the sidelines while Ravindra Jadeja would return to the Indian team after a long absence subject to fitness. Jaydev Unadkat retained his place in the team as well after a successful outing against Bangladesh last month.
As for the ODI squad to face the Black Caps in three encounters from January 18, KS Bharat has earned a call-up to the squad courtesy of an impressive Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign. Hardik Pandya would continue to lead the side in the ensuing three-match T20I series with neither Rohit Sharma nor Virat Kohli named in the unit while Jitesh Sharma was surprisingly named as the backup keeper. Additionally, first-team regulars Axar Patel and KL Rahul won't be available for selection for either white ball series as well, the duo citing personal reasons for their absence.
India's squad for first two Tests of Border Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.
India's ODI squad for New Zealand series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.
India's T20I squad for New Zealand series: Hardik Pandya (capt), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Jitesh Sharma
- Ishan Kishan
- Ks Bharat
- Rohit Sharma
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Virat Kohli
- Rishabh Pant
- Border Gavaskar Trophy
- India Vs New Zealand
- India Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.