India include Suryakumar Yadav in Test squad to face Australia, Prithvi Shaw picked for New Zealand T20I series

Suryakumar Yadav earned his much-awaited call-up to the Test squad after establishing himself as one of the best T20I batters in the world, capped off by his third century for the Men in Blue recently in an outing against Sri Lanka. He would be joined by Jharkhand wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan who would potentially be playing backup for KS Bharat, given the absence of Rishabh Pant due to injuries sustained in a car crash. Jasprit Bumrah, who was diagnosed with a stress fracture last year, remains on the sidelines while Ravindra Jadeja would return to the Indian team after a long absence subject to fitness. Jaydev Unadkat retained his place in the team as well after a successful outing against Bangladesh last month.