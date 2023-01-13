More Options

Pak vs NZ | Twitter in disbelief at Pakistan's fielding standards after super-sub inflicts elite run-out

Tayyab Tahir dismissed Finn Allen with a rocket throw

(Cricket Pakistan)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 8:57 PM

Pakistan are usually mocked every now and then for their poor fielding standards which include a lot of dropped catches and misfields during international fixtures. However, substitute fielder Tayyab Tahir broke all stereotypes in Karachi on Friday with a rocket throw to dismiss Finn Allen.

After setting a target of 281 for New Zealand, hosts Pakistan seemed to be in a tricky position at the end of 15 overs with the Blackcaps cruising along to 75/1. The Kiwi batters looked comfortable right from the start of the innings and Finn Allen was well set to finally score big in an ODI, displaying his usual range of attacking shots. However, a substitute fielder shattered all his hopes to provide a crucial breakthrough for his team  with an impressive effort on the field, a rare sight for the Pakistan cricket team

Mohammad Wasim Jr was bowling the ninth over of the innings and Devon Conway was on strike. The opener punched the ball to cover where substitute fielder Tayyab Tahir was positioned. Both the batters attempted to sneak a single by putting pressure on the youngster, but Tahir was equal to the task. He came rushing in from the edge of the 30-yard circle and fired in a bullet throw at the non-striker’s end. The direct hit shattered the stumps and Finn Allen was caught well short of his crease. 

Twitterati was quick to take note of the incident and praised the substitute fielder for a commendable effort. 

