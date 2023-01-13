Pak vs NZ | Twitter in disbelief at Pakistan's fielding standards after super-sub inflicts elite run-out

After setting a target of 281 for New Zealand, hosts Pakistan seemed to be in a tricky position at the end of 15 overs with the Blackcaps cruising along to 75/1. The Kiwi batters looked comfortable right from the start of the innings and Finn Allen was well set to finally score big in an ODI, displaying his usual range of attacking shots. However, a substitute fielder shattered all his hopes to provide a crucial breakthrough for his team with an impressive effort on the field, a rare sight for the Pakistan cricket team,