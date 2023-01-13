Pak vs NZ | Twitter in disbelief at Pakistan's fielding standards after super-sub inflicts elite run-out

Today at 8:57 PM
Pakistan are usually mocked every now and then for their poor fielding standards which include a lot of dropped catches and misfields during international fixtures. However, substitute fielder Tayyab Tahir broke all stereotypes in Karachi on Friday with a rocket throw to dismiss Finn Allen.
After setting a target of 281 for New Zealand, hosts Pakistan seemed to be in a tricky position at the end of 15 overs with the Blackcaps cruising along to 75/1. The Kiwi batters looked comfortable right from the start of the innings and Finn Allen was well set to finally score big in an ODI, displaying his usual range of attacking shots. However, a substitute fielder shattered all his hopes to provide a crucial breakthrough for his team with an impressive effort on the field, a rare sight for the Pakistan cricket team,
Mohammad Wasim Jr was bowling the ninth over of the innings and Devon Conway was on strike. The opener punched the ball to cover where substitute fielder Tayyab Tahir was positioned. Both the batters attempted to sneak a single by putting pressure on the youngster, but Tahir was equal to the task. He came rushing in from the edge of the 30-yard circle and fired in a bullet throw at the non-striker’s end. The direct hit shattered the stumps and Finn Allen was caught well short of his crease.
Twitterati was quick to take note of the incident and praised the substitute fielder for a commendable effort.
Super fielding
Super fielding by the substitute! 👏— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 13, 2023
Tayyab Tahir is on target 🎯#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/xSNYyTe3YE
Gone
1st wicket!! Allen gone for 25!#PakvsNZ https://t.co/pgfZZ7nap8— Mahi Muezza 🇵🇰 (@mahimuezza258) January 13, 2023
Magical day
It's the day of sub fielders. Already 3 and counting.. #PakvsNZ— Rhea Seehorn Stan Account (@cool_mbs) January 13, 2023
Thanks
Tayyab Tahir thank you #PAKvNZ #PakvsNZ #NZvPAK— babyANGRYpluto (@Babyplutoskrtt) January 13, 2023
Bull's eye
Direct hit & gone, a much needed breakthrough for Pakistan. Tayyar Tahir hits the bull's eye, he already has an impact in international cricket even before making his debut. #PAKvNZ #PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/UcT5fPAK0E— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) January 13, 2023
Statement
What a throw 🌟 #PakvsNZ— سمیرا آفریدی🇵🇰 (@SameeraAfridi1) January 13, 2023
Lit!
Tayyab 😍🔥#PakvsNZ— Mian Sameed (@MianSameed018) January 13, 2023
Exactly same
Tayyab Tahir is exactly doing what Henry Nichols did for the New Zealand #PAKvNZ #PakvsNZ— VIPER GAMING (@VIPERGA90068471) January 13, 2023
That hit!
Wow. That direct hit was 🎯 #PakvsNZ— Abeeha (@PCTdedicated) January 13, 2023
Subs day!
Day of Substitutes#PakvsNZ— khalid aziz (@cp_khalid) January 13, 2023
