PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to New Zealand’s clinical batting display culminating in two-wicket win

In a tense situation where victory would lead to a much needed series win amidst a difficult phase for the team, New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by two wickets on Friday at the Karachi National Stadium. The hosts opted to bat first after winning the toss and ended up scoring a competitive total of 280/9. Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi picked one wicket each but it was Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson that truly starred with the ball, scalping three and two wickets respectively at the back end to polish off a Pakistani batting collapse.