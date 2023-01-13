PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to New Zealand’s clinical batting display culminating in two-wicket win

Today at 11:13 PM
New Zealand rose to the occasion in the series decider against Pakistan as they defeated the hosts courtesy of three half-centuries in their innings. Glenn Phillips orchestrated the win with a knock of 63* runs while Devon Conway and Kane Williamson chipped in with 52 and 53 runs respectively.
In a tense situation where victory would lead to a much needed series win amidst a difficult phase for the team, New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by two wickets on Friday at the Karachi National Stadium. The hosts opted to bat first after winning the toss and ended up scoring a competitive total of 280/9. Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi picked one wicket each but it was Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson that truly starred with the ball, scalping three and two wickets respectively at the back end to polish off a Pakistani batting collapse.
Coming to the chase, the Blackcaps were comfortable right from the start as the batters seemed to be middling the ball with relative ease. Devon Conway’s knock of 52 alongside Kane Williamson’s 53 helped bring the team close to victory. However, there was a twist in the tale for the Kiwis as they were suddenly reduced to 205/6 from 160/3.
In the end, Glenn Phillips ensured smooth sailing with a rapid 63 off 42 balls to get en route a thrilling victory.
Kitni Series Haroge Babar Azam . New Zealand Win series By 2-1 and Match Won By 2 Wickets in Hand . Philips Is Man Of the Match.#PakvsNZ #BabarAzam𓃵 @TheRealPCB @babarazam258 pic.twitter.com/Ilgo4cMsRP— Cricket Strokes (@cricket_strokes) January 13, 2023
Hlo smiley skipper 🥹♥️#PakvsNZ #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/ytA5orDy4L— زینب 🇵🇰 (@zee__rajput56) January 13, 2023
Last 8 Matches on Home Ground— Usm@n (@UsmanAnsari001) January 13, 2023
You won only 1 international match in last 8 matches played at home ground. Thumbs Down... Change the captaincy#PakvsNZ
From a winning position to losing the match and series. Pakistan cricket at its very best. #PakvsNZ— Saleem (@Saleem_Hassan7) January 13, 2023
دیکھئے فتح نے منہ موڑ لیا— Hamza Malik (@realhamxamalik) January 13, 2023
بابراعظم سے بھی اور پاکستان سے بھی #BabarAzam𓃵 #PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/Ovzcro4guB
Mohammad Husnain No ball at Crucial Situation ..— Hafeez Alam Ghazi (@GhaziHafeez) January 13, 2023
Danny Morrison on Com Box "Pagal"#PakvsNZ #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/gOyJzU1TIC
No more home series, please.#PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/jObyAFiEqj— Babur Hussain Qureshi (@babur_hashmi07) January 13, 2023
The best bowling attack get thrashed by everyone nowadays #PakvsNZ— Zubair (@zubairzargar17) January 13, 2023
So, pretty miserable pathetic PAKISTAN lost test series, t20i, and ODI series all at home now.. toothless captaincy, coaching etc etc.— 𝘿𝙚𝙭𝙩𝙚𝙧🩸 (@DrCoverDrive) January 13, 2023
YOU ABSOLUTE 11 JOKER OF PLAYERS! #PakvsNZ
Bad selection, bad captaincy in the 2nd innings, and bad wicketkeeping from Rizwan caused us the match sadly. #PakvsNZ— Muhammad Hammad (@HammadKhan_MI) January 13, 2023
