More Options

PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to New Zealand’s clinical batting display culminating in two-wicket win

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Glenn Phillips scored fifty against Pakistan in third ODI

(ICC)

PAK vs NZ | Twitter reacts to New Zealand’s clinical batting display culminating in two-wicket win

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 11:13 PM

New Zealand rose to the occasion in the series decider against Pakistan as they defeated the hosts courtesy of three half-centuries in their innings. Glenn Phillips orchestrated the win with a knock of 63* runs while Devon Conway and Kane Williamson chipped in with 52 and 53 runs respectively.

In a tense situation where victory would lead to a much needed series win amidst a difficult phase for the team, New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by two wickets on Friday at the Karachi National Stadium.  The hosts opted to bat first after winning the toss and ended up scoring a competitive total of 280/9. Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi picked one wicket each but it was Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson that truly starred with the ball, scalping three and two wickets respectively at the back end to polish off a Pakistani batting collapse. 

Coming to the chase, the Blackcaps were comfortable right from the start as the batters seemed to be middling the ball with relative ease. Devon Conway’s knock of 52 alongside Kane Williamson’s 53 helped bring the team close to victory. However, there was a twist in the tale for the Kiwis as they were suddenly reduced to 205/6 from 160/3. 

In the end, Glenn Phillips ensured smooth sailing with a rapid 63 off 42 balls to get en route a thrilling victory.

Finally it ends!

Smiley skipper

What is this?

Losing from winning

Speechless

Why this?

No more please!

Thrashed by everyone

Pathetic totally

Bad overall!

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down