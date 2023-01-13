More Options

PAK vs NZ | Twitter trolls down and out Mohammad Rizwan for failed attempt to emulate Rishabh Pant

Mohammed Rizwan was dismissed on 77 runs in the third ODI

(Pakistan Cricket)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 6:25 PM

Mohammed Rizwan is one of Pakistan’s quality batters in white-ball cricket and is often known for his fluent timing with the bat against the best bowlers. However, he failed in an attempt to play a square cut to a delivery too close to the body and was left on his knee after getting dismissed.

In the series decider against New Zealand, Pakistan displayed a clinical batting performance to cruise to 206/4 at the end of 40 overs. After they were reduced to 21/2 early in the innings, Mohammed Rizwan played a key knock of 77 runs but was dismissed in a weird manner for which he faced a lot of criticism from the online cricketing fraternity.

Ish Sodhi was bowling the 34th over of the innings with Rizwan on strike on the second delivery of the over. The bowler fired in a quick delivery outside off and the batter backed away to play a late cut. However, there was an error in judgment as he failed to read the bowler's variation. The googly by Sodhi turned back in sharply and the batter was caught off-guard in an awkward position. Eventually, Rizwan was left on one knee trying to avoid falling face down on the pitch as the stumps were shattered to earn the Blackcaps a crucial breakthrough. 

Twitter was quick to troll the Pakistan wicketkeeper for his absurd dismissal. 

