PAK vs NZ | Twitter trolls down and out Mohammad Rizwan for failed attempt to emulate Rishabh Pant

Today at 6:25 PM
Mohammed Rizwan is one of Pakistan’s quality batters in white-ball cricket and is often known for his fluent timing with the bat against the best bowlers. However, he failed in an attempt to play a square cut to a delivery too close to the body and was left on his knee after getting dismissed.
In the series decider against New Zealand, Pakistan displayed a clinical batting performance to cruise to 206/4 at the end of 40 overs. After they were reduced to 21/2 early in the innings, Mohammed Rizwan played a key knock of 77 runs but was dismissed in a weird manner for which he faced a lot of criticism from the online cricketing fraternity.
Ish Sodhi was bowling the 34th over of the innings with Rizwan on strike on the second delivery of the over. The bowler fired in a quick delivery outside off and the batter backed away to play a late cut. However, there was an error in judgment as he failed to read the bowler's variation. The googly by Sodhi turned back in sharply and the batter was caught off-guard in an awkward position. Eventually, Rizwan was left on one knee trying to avoid falling face down on the pitch as the stumps were shattered to earn the Blackcaps a crucial breakthrough.
Twitter was quick to troll the Pakistan wicketkeeper for his absurd dismissal.
Why the adventure?
January 13, 2023
No need
January 13, 2023
Heartbreak shot
It was Rizwan's A shot that aided to his dismissal, such a heart break man was srsly eying a century today 💔 Top knock regardless! 🙌 #PakvsNZ #PAKvNZ— sportoholic (@hydrsakeena007) January 13, 2023
Fools
#PAKvNZ lol whoever thinks babar is better than rizwan are fools😂😂😂 babar is too slow, rizwan can play in any format— Alex (@AbhishekJ1798) January 13, 2023
Right area
Leg spinners are a rare breed because they require great control to pitch the ball in the right area.— PakCricNews 🇵🇰🇭🇲 (@OZPAKCRIC) January 13, 2023
But once they have that control, boy, they are in business.
Ish Sodhi toyed with Rizwan.#PAKvNZL pic.twitter.com/R0TRV20zA3
Farzi supporter
Where is Farzi supporter of Rizwan@rovvmut_— Daalcheen (@Daalchin) January 13, 2023
Magical ball
Ish Sodhi probably bowled the ball of century to get Rizwan's wicket!!— Gyaani-Cricketer 🇮🇳 (@GyaaniCricketer) January 13, 2023
Really magical ball🔥 #PakvsNZ
Always average
Nobody is asking Fakhar to be dropped. Rizwan has been avg in this format. He could be replaced.— Maaz Bilal (@MaazBilalK) January 13, 2023
Who said!
Who has said that Rizwan is to go from here?— Umar Shehzad Àdvōçåtë (@UmarShehzaddvt1) January 13, 2023
Back bone?
You Have To Agree, RIZWAN is The Back Bone Of PCT!! #PakvsNZ— 😂😙 (@SORRYBROTHER133) January 13, 2023
