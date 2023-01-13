PAK vs NZ | Twitter trolls down and out Mohammad Rizwan for failed attempt to emulate Rishabh Pant

Ish Sodhi was bowling the 34th over of the innings with Rizwan on strike on the second delivery of the over. The bowler fired in a quick delivery outside off and the batter backed away to play a late cut. However, there was an error in judgment as he failed to read the bowler's variation. The googly by Sodhi turned back in sharply and the batter was caught off-guard in an awkward position. Eventually, Rizwan was left on one knee trying to avoid falling face down on the pitch as the stumps were shattered to earn the Blackcaps a crucial breakthrough.