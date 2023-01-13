Report | Steve Smith to join Cheteshwar Pujara at Sussex for maiden County stint ahead of Ashes

Steve Smith seems set to make his debut in the County Championship in 2023 with Sussex, who are currently plying their trade in Divison 2 of the tournament. As per reports from the Sydney Morning Herald ESPN Cricinfo, the batter will be available for selection for up to four games at the start of the season in order to get accustomed to English pitches ahead of the Ashes in June as well as a potential appearance at the World Test Championship Final scheduled to be played at The Oval. The opportunity has arisen as a result of the veteran deciding to skip the Indian Premier League's next edition and instead sign as Jayden Seales' replacement for Sussex, becoming the team's second international player alongside Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara.