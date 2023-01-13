WATCH, BBL | 'It's a bird, it's a plane... no it's Cam Bancroft' with heroic boundary rope catch

In the 19th over, with the score reading 110/8, Nathan McAndrew decided to risk it all by going gung ho in a bid for a competitive score. The tailender struck a straight length ball sweetly off the middle of his bat and it seemed to be sailing over cow corner for a six. However, at the very last moment, a running Cameron Bancroft suddenly appeared in the frame and dove full stretch to his right with both arms extended. The batter had sprinted all the way from long on and ensured his efforts did not go to waste as he somehow grabbed onto the Kookaburra and held onto it even as he landed on the ground with a massive thud. Equally importantly, the 30-year-old managed to angle his backward dive precisely to ensure he does not slide past the boundary rope in his wild attempt.