IND vs AUS | Was really excited to potentially be on India tour, reveals disappointed Adam Zampa

After missing out on Australia’s Test squad for the India tour, Adam Zampa expressed his disappointment, saying he ‘would have loved’ to be part of it but now has no idea what would be next for him. Zampa, at the same time, mentioned he was informed by the coach and selectors about his omission.

Australia have picked four spinners for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, scheduled to begin on February 9 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. They are Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar, and uncapped Todd Murphy, while Adam Zampa has been ignored by Cricket Australia’s selection committee, led by George Bailey.

In a recent conversation with ESPNCricinfo, Zampa, currently captaining Melbourne Stars in Big Bash League (BBL), admitted he is gutted after not getting a place in the red-ball squad. The Aussie leg-spinner was preparing himself for a comeback in red-ball cricket: he played his first First-Class match in three years in December while playing for New South Wales against Victoria. However, the opportunity did not come to him, and now he does not know what will be his future in the longest format of the game.

"I'm very disappointed. I would have loved to have been on it. Don't know what's next for me now, it's two-and-a-half years until the next subcontinent tour. I thought with the way I've been going in international in particular that this was going to be my opportunity,” Zampa told ESPNCricinfo.

"I was really excited to potentially be on this tour, give it a crack. The message was my style of bowling might have been handy over there. Potentially last minute that was a change of mind. That was the message I got six weeks ago as well - that this was going to be a very good chance - but now that I'm not I'm very flat about it and time to move on from it.”

However, Zampa ensured he is not going to give up red-ball cricket just yet. The Australian believes there might be a chance come to him in the future and he is looking forward to that opportunity.

“...Don't know what's in store for me red-ball cricket-wise. Will just through this Big Bash and reconsider," he said. "I'm not going to close the door completely to red-ball cricket. Life is always about balance and I've got a family and these white-ball tours and World Cups that are coming up so I've got to try and think about what's best for my body, myself, my family," he added.