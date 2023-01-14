Report | Rishabh Pant in doubt for ICC World Cup 2023

Today at 6:55 PM
According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, Indian star Rishabh Pant is likely to be benched for the entirety of the year due to injuries suffered in a car accident on December 30. The batter may end up missing the whole IPL season, World Test Championship final and the home World Cup in October.
Rishabh Pant's injury status received a major update on Saturday, as per a report from ESPN Cricinfo. The news platform informed that the wicket-keeper batter had torn three key ligaments in his right knee which may rule him out until late 2023. Two of those ligaments were already reconstructed in surgery last week while another is due to be held in the upcoming few days. Pant holds the highest-tier contract offered by the Board of Control for Cricket in India and is the country's highest-ranked Test batter at the moment.
The anterior cruciate ligament, posterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament provide structure to the knee and help it retain stability, all three of which were damaged in the accident that occurred while the batter was travelling from Delhi to Roorkee alone by car. He was quickly airdropped upon the BCCI's request to Mumbai where he now rests under the supervision of BCCI-contracted specialist surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.
There, surgeons reconstructed Pant's posterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, but would now wait at least six weeks to construct a final major surgery for the anterior cruciate ligament. This puts the 24-year-old in danger of missing the home 50-over World Cup in October-November as well as a potential ICC World Test Championship Final in June. Pant is already confirmed to miss the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand as well as the marquee Border Gavaskar Trophy Test series against Australia. his participation in any stage of the Indian Premier League as Delhi Capitals skipperis also highly unlikely considering the tournament begins on April 1.
