Report | Rishabh Pant in doubt for ICC World Cup 2023

Rishabh Pant's injury status received a major update on Saturday, as per a report from ESPN Cricinfo. The news platform informed that the wicket-keeper batter had torn three key ligaments in his right knee which may rule him out until late 2023. Two of those ligaments were already reconstructed in surgery last week while another is due to be held in the upcoming few days. Pant holds the highest-tier contract offered by the Board of Control for Cricket in India and is the country's highest-ranked Test batter at the moment.