U-19 Women's World Cup | Bangladesh defeat Australia for first-time ever in ICC events

January 14 was a day of records for cricket as history was scripted at the inaugural u-19 Women's World Cup being held in South Africa. Stalwarts Australia faced off minnows Bangladesh in the opener and in a surprising result, the Asian contingent emerged victorious to get off the tournament to a glorious start. The young Tigresses thus become the first Bangladesh team, men;'s or women's, to trump the Kangaroos in an ICC event.