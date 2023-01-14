WATCH, BBL | Joe Clarke's roof-shot earns six runs to stir debate over bizarre Marvel Stadium rules

Today at 5:38 PM
The MCC is often questioned due to their rules and regulations for cricket, but they had nothing to do with the controversy at the Docklands Stadium on Saturday. The debate began when Joe Clarke hit a ball straight up in the air but was rewarded with six runs after the ball hit the roof.
The Melbourne derby of the Big Bash League (BBL) between the Stars and the Renegades on Saturday at the Docklands Stadium turned out to be an eventful fixture. Batting first, the Renegades were 162/7, as Sam Harper top-scored with 51 off 36 balls. Then, coming to the chase, in-form Joe Clarke set the stage on fire, but he had luck in favour of him as well to get going.
On the last ball of the third over, bowled by Will Sutherland, a slower ball was launched almost straight into the air by a Clarke. The Kookaburra went on to hit the roof and dropped down near the mid-wicket region. The on-field umpire signalled a six, which, had it not hit the roof, would have probably been caught by someone inside the boundary line.
The rule was set by BBL officials in 2013 when Aaron Finch smashed Doug Bollinger high into the sky before it hit the roof.
Here's the video of Clarke's six:
IT'S HIT THE ROOF!!!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 14, 2023
Lucky or not, it's 6️⃣ in the book! #BBL12 | @BKTtires | #GoldenMoment pic.twitter.com/Y7AJJDxmNf
Interestingly, the same thing happened during the 16th over of the innings as well, when Beau Webster’s top edge, found by Tom Rogers, went on to smack the roof.
Here's the video of Webster's six:
Beau Webster sends ANOTHER one into the Marvel Stadium roof - and that'll be another SIX runs!! 🤯#BBL12 pic.twitter.com/3YdMNv0cLv— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2023
