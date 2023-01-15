IND vs SL | Twitter gushes over fan holding up play to click selfie with Virat Kohli's six-hit ball

Bludgeoning along on 128 off 96 deliveries, Kohli showed no mercy to Kasun Rajitha by heaving his first ball of the over for six with utmost class and grace. The Kookaburra hit the sightscreens and remained stranded beyond the boundary fence, creating the requirement to fetch the ball for play to resume. A sporting groundsman was quick to take up the responsibility and zoomed across seats and fences to somehow get to the ball. While everyone waited for him to return the white rock to play, the fan audaciously whipped out his smartphone from his pocket. The big screens, realizing what was occurring, focused in on the happenings as well and the entire audience saw the boy click a photo with the ball with bated breath.