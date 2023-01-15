IND vs SL | Twitter hails Virat Kohli for his tribute to MS Dhoni with immaculate helicopter shot

Today at 5:55 PM
There are few better sights in cricket than watching generational talents at the peak of their powers exuding confidence and executing shots of the highest difficulty with utmost grace. Virat Kohli pulled off the perfect helicopter shot on Sunday for six in an eerily accurate imitation of MS Dhoni.
India stamped their authority over Sri Lanka in the first innings of the third and final ODI being held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The Men in Blue ended up posting a massive total of 390, even outdoing their effort of 373 runs in the opening encounter of the series. The stars of the show were Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli who notched up a century each and set up the perfect base for the team with a 136-run second-wicket partnership stitched together at a rapid pace. However, the veteran talisman ended up clearly outshining the young protege by the end of the team's batting endeavour and the point was driven across in a fitting manner when Kohli executed a memorable helicopter shot with ridiculous ease, thus reminding the world of the former skipper MS Dhoni.
The 34-year-old had reached the three-mark figure on the last ball of the 43rd over and was up against Kasun Rajitha in the next over when he decided to break the shackles. On the fourth ball of the over, Kohli charged down the wicket but was seemingly outfoxed as the pacer counter with a slow delivery outside off. However, the talisman adjusted himself quickly and had to eventually bring out the most potent weapon in his arsenal to deal with the situation. Kohli leaned towards off and whipped a helicopter shot with stunning power over long-on, immediately collapsing to the ground after the shot having lost his balance.
As the ball sailed over the ropes, the inspiration behind Kohli's shot was clear as day and the veteran exhibited a brief wry smile as well, as if in acknowledgement of MS Dhoni. The batter eventually ended unbeaten on 166 off 110 deliveries as Twiteratti heaped their praise on an all-time great innings.
Helicopter loaded
January 15, 2023
Turns Dhoni!
Virat Kohli turns on Dhoni mode with that helicopter shot 🚁#INDvSL— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) January 15, 2023
Extra ordinary
Odi century no 46.— Shaheer Mulla (@ShaheerMulla21) January 15, 2023
What a marvellous knock Virat Kohli just played. Some shots were extra ordinary. Especially that helicopter shot.
Wow!#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvSL
World class
Man is playing proper helicopter shots!— Akshay Ramesh (@iamnotakshayr) January 15, 2023
3 centuries in 4 innings. Virat Kohli is well and truly back, so is normalcy in world cricket | #INDvSL #ViratKohli
Out of park
Virat Kohli just hit a helicopter shot😂#ViratKohli𓃵 #ViratKohli #INDvSL #Shubmangill— Om Bhamare (@OmBhamare6) January 15, 2023
Mahi shot
Helicopter taken by virat kohli - What a six 🔥— Steve (@_Stevebevan) January 15, 2023
After six,virat says to Iyer it's mahi shot 😅#ViratKohli𓃵 #helicoptershot #INDvSL
Flying high
Virat Kohli is flying high these days and even brings out the helicopter shot. #CenturyNo74#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvSL— C.VENKATESH (@C4CRICVENKATESH) January 15, 2023
That's six!
Helicopter shot for six by Virat Kohli 🥵🥵#INDvSL #ViratKohli— Vineet_ (@Vineett__) January 15, 2023
Never seen
Virat hitting helicopter 🚁 shot 😱😱😱— Ritikardo Di Caprio (@ThandaPeg) January 15, 2023
Now I have seen everything 😭😭😭
Outstanding!
That was a Helicopter shot by Virat Kohli.!! 😊 Simply outstanding.! He also couldn't believe it..! 😜— Atul Tiwari (@iTiwariAtul) January 15, 2023
Modern Day Great..! #INDvSL #INDvsSL #ODI
