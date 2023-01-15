More Options

IND vs SL | Twitter hails Virat Kohli for his tribute to MS Dhoni with immaculate helicopter shot

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Wide-eyed Virat Kohli midway of executing a power-packed helicopter shot

(BCCI)

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 5:55 PM

There are few better sights in cricket than watching generational talents at the peak of their powers exuding confidence and executing shots of the highest difficulty with utmost grace. Virat Kohli pulled off the perfect helicopter shot on Sunday for six in an eerily accurate imitation of MS Dhoni.

India stamped their authority over Sri Lanka in the first innings of the third and final ODI being held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The Men in Blue ended up posting a massive total of 390, even outdoing their effort of 373 runs in the opening encounter of the series. The stars of the show were Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli who notched up a century each and set up the perfect base for the team with a 136-run second-wicket partnership stitched together at a rapid pace. However, the veteran talisman ended up clearly outshining the young protege by the end of the team's batting endeavour and the point was driven across in a fitting manner when Kohli executed a memorable helicopter shot with ridiculous ease, thus reminding the world of the former skipper MS Dhoni.

The 34-year-old had reached the three-mark figure on the last ball of the 43rd over and was up against Kasun Rajitha in the next over when he decided to break the shackles. On the fourth ball of the over, Kohli charged down the wicket but was seemingly outfoxed as the pacer counter with a slow delivery outside off. However, the talisman adjusted himself quickly and had to eventually bring out the most potent weapon in his arsenal to deal with the situation. Kohli leaned towards off and whipped a helicopter shot with stunning power over long-on, immediately collapsing to the ground after the shot having lost his balance.

As the ball sailed over the ropes, the inspiration behind Kohli's shot was clear as day and the veteran exhibited a brief wry smile as well, as if in acknowledgement of MS Dhoni. The batter eventually ended unbeaten on 166 off 110 deliveries as Twiteratti heaped their praise on an all-time great innings.

