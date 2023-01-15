IND vs SL | Twitter hails Virat Kohli for his tribute to MS Dhoni with immaculate helicopter shot

India stamped their authority over Sri Lanka in the first innings of the third and final ODI being held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The Men in Blue ended up posting a massive total of 390, even outdoing their effort of 373 runs in the opening encounter of the series. The stars of the show were Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli who notched up a century each and set up the perfect base for the team with a 136-run second-wicket partnership stitched together at a rapid pace. However, the veteran talisman ended up clearly outshining the young protege by the end of the team's batting endeavour and the point was driven across in a fitting manner when Kohli executed a memorable helicopter shot with ridiculous ease, thus reminding the world of the former skipper MS Dhoni.