IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as India register biggest win in ODI history by 317 runs

An emotion Virat Kohli after his 46th ODI century

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 8:12 PM

India racked up a mammoth 317-run victory in the final ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday to wrap up a 3-0 clean sweep. Virat Kohli stroked his 46th ODI century and Mohammed Siraj ran rampant with the ball as his peers deliberately avoided taking wickets to give him a chance to tally a five-for.

India cruised to the biggest-ever win in ODI history at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday as Sri Lanka were trumped by a record 317 runs in a thoroughly one-sided affair. The Men in Blue posted a mammoth total of 390/5 before bowling out Sri Lanka for 73 in just 22 overs, thereby sealing a 3-0 series whitewash with ease. The previous record for the biggest win was held by New Zealand courtesy of their 290-run thumping of Ireland in 2008, a margin completely outblown by India's efforts in a dead rubber.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a great start, the former departing for 42 in the 16th over with the team on 95/1. Thereon, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill stitched together a century stand as the latter registered his second ODI century. He ended with 116 off 97 balls and it was only after his departure that the talisman on the other end decided to break the shackles. The Men in Blue thrashed 116 runs in the last 10 overs, off which 84 came from Kohli's bat itself. The 34-year-old's 46th ODI ton was worth 166 runs from 112 balls and inked in red, taking him to just three hundreds away from Sachin Tendulkar's record ODI tally of 49.

As for the ball, the hosts took little time to tear apart the islanders, showcasing some new ball wizardry to bamboozle the islanders. Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets in his first five overs, while Mohammed Shami contributed with a couple and Kuldeep Yadav opened his account to have the Lions reeling at 51/8 after 14 overs. Thereon, the match was all about Siraj as the entire team got on his back in an effort to help him record his maiden five-wicket haul. Shami decided to jog in for the final two balls of the 16th over and bowl slow deliveries outside off while skipper Rohit Sharma awarded the next over to part-timer Shreyas Iyer keeping the same principle in mind. Eventually, Siraj bowled out an intense 10-over spell in a remarkable athletic feat, but could only end with figures of 10-1-32-4 while Kuldeep Yadav brought down the curtains with his second wicket.

Just wow!

Explaination over it

Is it?

Hell of a sport

First ever 300+ win

Massive win!

Biggest margin

Everything today!

Never expected

Clean sweep!

