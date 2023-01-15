IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as India register biggest win in ODI history by 317 runs

As for the ball, the hosts took little time to tear apart the islanders, showcasing some new ball wizardry to bamboozle the islanders. Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets in his first five overs, while Mohammed Shami contributed with a couple and Kuldeep Yadav opened his account to have the Lions reeling at 51/8 after 14 overs. Thereon, the match was all about Siraj as the entire team got on his back in an effort to help him record his maiden five-wicket haul. Shami decided to jog in for the final two balls of the 16th over and bowl slow deliveries outside off while skipper Rohit Sharma awarded the next over to part-timer Shreyas Iyer keeping the same principle in mind. Eventually, Siraj bowled out an intense 10-over spell in a remarkable athletic feat, but could only end with figures of 10-1-32-4 while Kuldeep Yadav brought down the curtains with his second wicket.