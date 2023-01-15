IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as India register biggest win in ODI history by 317 runs

Today at 8:12 PM
India racked up a mammoth 317-run victory in the final ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday to wrap up a 3-0 clean sweep. Virat Kohli stroked his 46th ODI century and Mohammed Siraj ran rampant with the ball as his peers deliberately avoided taking wickets to give him a chance to tally a five-for.
India cruised to the biggest-ever win in ODI history at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday as Sri Lanka were trumped by a record 317 runs in a thoroughly one-sided affair. The Men in Blue posted a mammoth total of 390/5 before bowling out Sri Lanka for 73 in just 22 overs, thereby sealing a 3-0 series whitewash with ease. The previous record for the biggest win was held by New Zealand courtesy of their 290-run thumping of Ireland in 2008, a margin completely outblown by India's efforts in a dead rubber.
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got India off to a great start, the former departing for 42 in the 16th over with the team on 95/1. Thereon, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill stitched together a century stand as the latter registered his second ODI century. He ended with 116 off 97 balls and it was only after his departure that the talisman on the other end decided to break the shackles. The Men in Blue thrashed 116 runs in the last 10 overs, off which 84 came from Kohli's bat itself. The 34-year-old's 46th ODI ton was worth 166 runs from 112 balls and inked in red, taking him to just three hundreds away from Sachin Tendulkar's record ODI tally of 49.
As for the ball, the hosts took little time to tear apart the islanders, showcasing some new ball wizardry to bamboozle the islanders. Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets in his first five overs, while Mohammed Shami contributed with a couple and Kuldeep Yadav opened his account to have the Lions reeling at 51/8 after 14 overs. Thereon, the match was all about Siraj as the entire team got on his back in an effort to help him record his maiden five-wicket haul. Shami decided to jog in for the final two balls of the 16th over and bowl slow deliveries outside off while skipper Rohit Sharma awarded the next over to part-timer Shreyas Iyer keeping the same principle in mind. Eventually, Siraj bowled out an intense 10-over spell in a remarkable athletic feat, but could only end with figures of 10-1-32-4 while Kuldeep Yadav brought down the curtains with his second wicket.
Just wow!
January 15, 2023
Explaination over it
January 15, 2023
Is it?
#INDvSL @daniel86cricket— negi (@negi13835334) January 15, 2023
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Your real father 3-0
Team73 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/MKZ5Y8Q7Uu
Hell of a sport
Siraj v/s Rajitha was one hell of a sport!!!#INDvSL— Prajwal D Joshi (@joshicuts) January 15, 2023
First ever 300+ win
CLEAN SWEEP🤙DONE AND DUSTED 💙— 𝐙є𝖚ѕ (@IAm_PrabaKaraNM) January 15, 2023
History: India becomes the first ever team to win by 300+ runs in ODI #India #IndvsSL #ViratKohli𓃵 #RohitSharma #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/qN7ygKIQrc
Massive win!
IND won by 317 runs#INDvSL #CricUpdatesWithCricketExpert pic.twitter.com/EAVd2eRBmH— Cricket Expert (@durai_prathap) January 15, 2023
Biggest margin
INDIA WIN BY 317 RUNS - The biggest victory in ODI cricket by runs! 🔥#INDvSL #BCCI #RohitSharma @ICC #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/iYCcEhlKnU— Nikhil Chavan (@Nikhil00693975) January 15, 2023
Everything today!
What a win for India in Thiruvananthapuram! 👌#INDvSL— Akhil Babu (@Akhil7Cena) January 15, 2023
Never expected
Big margin Win by 317 run #INDvSL 46th Ton fir King #Kohli— Naresh Panwar (@doohights) January 15, 2023
Clean sweep!
India Won By 317 Runs 🏃— Gaurav Kohli (@gauravjha1718) January 15, 2023
highest win for team india 🇮🇳 ever
Man of the match V Kohli - 166*(110)
Man Of The Series V Kohli - 283 Runs in 3inng with two hundred💯💯!!
Clean sweep 3 - 0 ! #INDvSL #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/VU14YqoKWv
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.