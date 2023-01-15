IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Siraj's over-aggression manufactures run-out to send Kohli into splits

Today at 7:34 PM
Pacers often take the flak for unnecessarily displaying aggression on the field with their sledging and antics with the ball. Mohammed Siraj was the latest proponent of such behaviour on Sunday but his tactics bizarrely led to a comical run-out that had the whole team trying to control its laughter.
India cricket team cruised closer to a dominant series washout in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday as they decimate Sri Lanka;'s bowlers to post a total of 390/5 in the third and final ODI. Virat Kohli ran riot with a vintage unbeaten knock of 166, taking just 112 deliveries to accumulate the runs while striking eight sixes and 13 boundaries. Shubman Gill chipped in with a century as well, and the game looked done and dusted even before the Lions came out to bat. To ensure there were no doubts over the result, Mohammed Siraj wielded the new ball with the charm of a magician to scalp four wickets in his first five overs and have the Lankans reeling at 36/4 after eight overs. Yet, it was a moment of genius in the 12th over, regardless of intention, that truly propelled the pacer to a cult hero status in the online cricketing fraternity.
After Shami had got his maiden scalp, Siraj was tasked to bowl to Chamika Karunaratne in the sixth over of his spell. Following two dot balls, the batter finally got a ball away to the cover region and attempted to sneak a single, only to be sent packing. A direct throw would have resulted in dismissal but Karunaratne survived, much to the disappointment of Siraj. The seamer made sure to make his feelings known as he was seen exchanging a few heated words with the batter and the consequences of the interaction spilt over onto the next ball as well, leading to a memorable incident.
As usual, a typically aggressive Siraj steamed in and delivered a searing yorker, forcing an off-balance Karunaratne to dig the ball straight back to the right arm quick. Pumped up, Siraj tried to establish his authority with a throw at the batter's stumps but much to the amusement of all, the Kookaburra rattled into the wickets just as Karuratne was attempting to recover. Siraj immediately wheeled away in celebration while the players screamed their judgement in delight, as caught on the stump mic. Kohli was among the first to join in the celebrations and when the replays confirmed Karunaratne's walk back to the pavilion, the talisman could not help but break out in uncontrollable laughter alongside Siraj. Twitterati wasn't one to hold back their emotions either as they flooded social media with their reactions.
