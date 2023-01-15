IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Siraj's over-aggression manufactures run-out to send Kohli into splits

India cricket team cruised closer to a dominant series washout in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday as they decimate Sri Lanka;'s bowlers to post a total of 390/5 in the third and final ODI. Virat Kohli ran riot with a vintage unbeaten knock of 166, taking just 112 deliveries to accumulate the runs while striking eight sixes and 13 boundaries. Shubman Gill chipped in with a century as well, and the game looked done and dusted even before the Lions came out to bat. To ensure there were no doubts over the result, Mohammed Siraj wielded the new ball with the charm of a magician to scalp four wickets in his first five overs and have the Lankans reeling at 36/4 after eight overs. Yet, it was a moment of genius in the 12th over, regardless of intention, that truly propelled the pacer to a cult hero status in the online cricketing fraternity.