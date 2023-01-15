IND vs SL | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli's precision forces fielders to tangle in sliding challenges

On the penultimate ball of the over, the 34-year-old whipped a pull shot along the turf off a short and wide ball by Chamika Karunaratne. The delivery raced towards the onside boundary even as both deep midwicket and deep square leg converged towards the Kookaburra in an attempt to save their team the blushes. But Kohli had split the two fielders with such precision that the duo had no option except to put in a full-stretch dive. As it turned out, Ashen Bandara ended up sliding with both legs toward the ball while Jeffray Vandersay adopted a more front-on approach, and eventually the former viciously took out the latter in a massive collision. The ball ended up traveling for four albeit little attention was paid to it given the game was halted immediately to cater to the injured pair. After a long stay by the physios, Bandara was taken off the field on a stretcher clutching his right knee while Vandersay continued on.