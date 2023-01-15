IND vs SL | Twitter trolls Wanindu Hasaranga's desparate snaky runup in hunt for first series wicket

India was utterly dominant with the bat against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday as they ended up posting a stupendous total of 390/5. Even though they had already triumphed in the series 2-0, the Men in Blue were in no mood to let go of their opponents lightly as they pummelled big runs in the dead rubber to ensure a memorable end to a clinical series. While Shubman Gill registered his second ODI century and Virat Kohli inched closer to greatness with his 46th ton, the Lions were run completely ragged. Even star bowler Wanindu Hasaranga could not save the islander's blushes despite being hailed as one of the sport's most potent matchwinners in the present era, as the spinner tried everything in his capacity to add a silver lining to a forgettable tour.