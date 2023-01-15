IND vs SL | Twitter trolls Wanindu Hasaranga's desparate snaky runup in hunt for first series wicket

Today at 7:16 PM
The hallmark of greatness is not just excelling once but sustaining success over a period of time by adapting to the times and bringing innovations. Renowned superstar Wanindu Hasaranga pulled out all the tricks in his books on Sunday to claim his first wicket in the series but was left dismayed.
India was utterly dominant with the bat against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday as they ended up posting a stupendous total of 390/5. Even though they had already triumphed in the series 2-0, the Men in Blue were in no mood to let go of their opponents lightly as they pummelled big runs in the dead rubber to ensure a memorable end to a clinical series. While Shubman Gill registered his second ODI century and Virat Kohli inched closer to greatness with his 46th ton, the Lions were run completely ragged. Even star bowler Wanindu Hasaranga could not save the islander's blushes despite being hailed as one of the sport's most potent matchwinners in the present era, as the spinner tried everything in his capacity to add a silver lining to a forgettable tour.
Hasaranga's desperation for a scalp was best highlighted by his antics on the last two balls bowled by him in the match which came in the 42nd over. The 25-year-old had already conceded 52 runs in the match and had managed no wickets throughout the series despite bowling his full quotas in all three games. In one final bid to dismiss an indomitable Virat Kohli, Hasaranga deviated from his usual run-up while bowling over the wicket to the talisman. The leg-spinner approached the wickets as usual to start but after he had crossed the umpire, Hasaranga jarringly moved towards the wide end of the crease from where he delivered the ball, thus forming a snake-resembling path with his run-up.
The all-rounder tried the same trick on the next delivery as well, this time against the in-form Shreyas Iyer, and was yet again left without any success. The bowler's eventual figures in the series are now amongst the 20 worst bowling performances by a bowler in ODI bilateral series in cricket history, causing Twiteratti to question whether Hasaranga's previous success was just t temporary purple patch.
Snake style!
January 15, 2023
Hilarious
Hasaranga last two balls pic.twitter.com/r5iihVhAe8— AJAY (@ajay71845) January 15, 2023
Run straight!
Ye Hasaranga bhadwe ko seedhe run-up Lena sikhaya tha RCB coaching staff ne last year for bowling quicker. Abhi kya zigzag daud raha 😭— Ākṝābāzzī (ﷺ)👑 (@SHA3_256) January 15, 2023
Change it
Hot showers are time machines.— Lahiru Hasaranga Weliwitiya (@igobycapslock) January 15, 2023
Change my mind.
Influenced
Kedar Jadhav's influence on the game is unparalleled.— Maddy (@EvilRashford) January 15, 2023
Wanindu Hasaranga is a fan! 🙌😂#INDvSL #INDvsSL #SLvsIND
Same for sure!
Kedar Jadhav 🤝 Wanindu Hasaranga #INDvSL— Dharya Puri (@DPThirdCharm) January 15, 2023
New style invented!
Oooh, new delivery invented by Hasaranga.— The Cricket Slouch (@Cricketing_Conv) January 15, 2023
The bent-knee, side arm, wide angle spin !
Mix of all
Malinga +Kedar Jadhav + Hasaranga— 𝘽¹⁸ (@mallichudam) January 15, 2023
No wickets
Is this the end of Hasaranga? no wickets in t20, no wickets in ODI, no wickets at LPL 🥺🥺🥺— Adam Ameen 👨💻😷 (@adamameen5) January 15, 2023
Big zero!
Hasaranga took zero wickets in last 3 ODIs 😂 clearly overrated.— Dr. Ronak ✪ (@ronakgotnochill) January 15, 2023
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.