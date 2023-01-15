Reports | Ravindra Jadeja to play Ranji Trophy to regain fitness ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Ravindra Jadeja had to leave in the middle of the Asia Cup campaign in September to undergo surgery on his right knee. The 34-year-old is currently finishing up his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, and the BCCI selectors have included him among the 17-member squad for the first two of the four-match Test series against Australia, which is known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series will get underway in Nagpur on February 9.