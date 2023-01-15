Reports | Ravindra Jadeja to play Ranji Trophy to regain fitness ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Today at 12:41 PM
As per ESPNCricinfo, Ravindra Jadeja will resume playing on January 24 when Saurashtra will play Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy. However, Jadeja, as per the BCCI selectors, must take fitness tests to play competitive cricket, and later, mark himself eligible for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Tests.
Ravindra Jadeja had to leave in the middle of the Asia Cup campaign in September to undergo surgery on his right knee. The 34-year-old is currently finishing up his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, and the BCCI selectors have included him among the 17-member squad for the first two of the four-match Test series against Australia, which is known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series will get underway in Nagpur on February 9.
According to ESPNCricinfo, Jadeja is all set to return to cricket on January 24 to represent Saurashtra in their final Ranji Trophy fixture against Tamil Nadu in Chennai. The all-rounder was picked by the selectors on the condition that he was declared fully fit by the NCA. Jadeja reportedly started to bowl and bat earlier this week but still, he must clear fitness tests in order to play competitive cricket.
“In a boost for India, premier allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to resume playing and will feature in Saurashtra's final round of Ranji Trophy starting January 24. The match will be against Tamil Nadu in Chennai,” an ESPNCricinfo report read.
The series is a big one for both India and Australia as they aim to play in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). After the Nagpur Test, the remaining three matches will be played in Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad.
