More Options

AUSW vs PAKW | Twitter reacts to Pakistan Women replicating 'Men in green' with bizarre mix-up

no photo
camera iconcamera icon|

Nida Dar was invloved in a mix-up with Kainat Imtiaz

(Pakistan Cricket)

AUSW vs PAKW | Twitter reacts to Pakistan Women replicating 'Men in green' with bizarre mix-up

no photo

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 11:30 AM

Pakistan’s cricket teams have been known for their poor fielding standards in international cricket and tendency to get run out due to mix-ups between batters. The Pakistani women also replicated a similar manner of running between the wickets which resulted in a bizarre run-out against Australia.

Australia Women and Pakistan Women are up against each other in the first ODI of the three-match series. Australia displayed a brilliant bowling effort in the rain-affected game restricting visitors to 160/8 in 40 overs. Nida Dar was the highest-scorer with 59 runs from 88 balls. However, more than Nida Dar’s batting her confusion with Kainat Imtiaz in the middle of the pitch was the incident that grabbed all the limelight. 

Alana king was bowling the 31st over of the innings and Nida Dar was on the striker’s end to face the third ball of the over. It was a delivery on the shorter side and Dar punched it from the backfoot to the cover region. She was intending to take a single and started running towards the other end after calling for it. However, her batting partner Kainat Imtiaz denied the single and both the batters ended up at the non-striker’s end as a result of chaos and confusion. 

Meg Lanning made no mistake in grabbing the ball and lobbing it toward Beth Mooney. Umpires checked replays and they showed that Dar had reached the crease first. As a result, Kainat was given out by the umpire and both the batters looked disappointed with the manner in which the wicket fell. 

Repeat again!

Not a new thing

Isn't trying

100m race photo

Treat to watch

Not much definately

Dumbest Batsman

More crowd

Okay!

Well played

Follow us on Facebook here

Stay connected with us on Twitter here

Like and share our Instagram page here

SHOW COMMENTS drop down