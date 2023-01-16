AUSW vs PAKW | Twitter reacts to Pakistan Women replicating 'Men in green' with bizarre mix-up

Alana king was bowling the 31st over of the innings and Nida Dar was on the striker’s end to face the third ball of the over. It was a delivery on the shorter side and Dar punched it from the backfoot to the cover region. She was intending to take a single and started running towards the other end after calling for it. However, her batting partner Kainat Imtiaz denied the single and both the batters ended up at the non-striker’s end as a result of chaos and confusion.