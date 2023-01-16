AUSW vs PAKW | Twitter reacts to Pakistan Women replicating 'Men in green' with bizarre mix-up

Today at 11:30 AM
Pakistan’s cricket teams have been known for their poor fielding standards in international cricket and tendency to get run out due to mix-ups between batters. The Pakistani women also replicated a similar manner of running between the wickets which resulted in a bizarre run-out against Australia.
Australia Women and Pakistan Women are up against each other in the first ODI of the three-match series. Australia displayed a brilliant bowling effort in the rain-affected game restricting visitors to 160/8 in 40 overs. Nida Dar was the highest-scorer with 59 runs from 88 balls. However, more than Nida Dar’s batting her confusion with Kainat Imtiaz in the middle of the pitch was the incident that grabbed all the limelight.
Alana king was bowling the 31st over of the innings and Nida Dar was on the striker’s end to face the third ball of the over. It was a delivery on the shorter side and Dar punched it from the backfoot to the cover region. She was intending to take a single and started running towards the other end after calling for it. However, her batting partner Kainat Imtiaz denied the single and both the batters ended up at the non-striker’s end as a result of chaos and confusion.
Meg Lanning made no mistake in grabbing the ball and lobbing it toward Beth Mooney. Umpires checked replays and they showed that Dar had reached the crease first. As a result, Kainat was given out by the umpire and both the batters looked disappointed with the manner in which the wicket fell.
Oh no!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 16, 2023
A mix-up in the middle for Pakistan sees both Batters stranded at the non-strikers end!#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/JCKKldbuSI
Pakistani players running to the same end & getting run out is not a new thing in international cricket. Nida Dar & Kainat Imtiaz involved in just another one. #AUSWvPAKW pic.twitter.com/D7B9yhIdpg— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) January 16, 2023
Kainat isn't trying to save her wicket. She took her time to plant foot inside crease so that Dar cross it first.— Suppi (@Suppi1998) January 16, 2023
This is not a 100 m race photo finish but Dar & Kainat trying to save their wicket.#AUSvPAK https://t.co/JSoVQDvEMW— Prajin (@wcriccrazeprajn) January 16, 2023
Nida Dar is a treat to watch #PAKVSAUS— 3sus (@filfoden786) January 16, 2023
Australia women v Pakistan women— Pakistan Cricket Live (@TheRealPCB_Live) January 16, 2023
Pakistan set Australia a target of 161 runs.
Pakistan: 160-8 (40 ov)#BackOurGirls | #PAKWvAUSW
Aliya Riaz has to be the dumbest batsman in women's cricket. Dots dots and some more dots. #PAKWvAUSW— Matargast Zero (@MatargastLog) January 16, 2023
This women team match has more crowd than whole Pak vs NZ series has. #PakWvAusW— 𝚄𝚂𝙼𝙰𝙽 🇦🇷🏆 (@Ukhattak01) January 16, 2023
Pakistan W 🇵🇰 128/6— Arslan Safdar (@Arsal__54) January 16, 2023
Over's 34.5 (40)
Nida Dar 44*
Fatima Sana 5*
AUS-W vs PAK-W, 1st ODI
Australia Woman Opt To Bowl 🏏#PAKVSAUS #PAKWvAUSW #BackOurGirls
Lone warrior of Pakistan batting lineup, 50 for NIDA Rashid Dar against Australia in first One Day international. Well played Dar 👌🔥#PAKWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/K66P4zJWBW— Zain RajPuT (@Babarazam2917) January 16, 2023
