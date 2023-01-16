WATCH | Virat Kohli appreciates unsung heroes of Indian cricket in post-match interview

Virat Kohli has roared back to form with his bat scoring two consecutive centuries against Sri Lanka in the ODI series. The cricketer played a sensational knock of unbeaten 166 runs from 110 balls in the third game which included some magnificent shots. With his brilliant innings, India racked up p a huge total of 390/5 and wrapped up the opposition on 73 runs. Kohli’s knock was the highlight of the game but his gesture after the match was lauded by the spectators.