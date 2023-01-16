WATCH | Virat Kohli appreciates unsung heroes of Indian cricket in post-match interview

Today at 11:58 AM
Virat Kohli is one of the top-notch batters in the current era and he proves that time and again with his bat. However, India’s ace batter is also known for being a kind soul off the field, and he displayed that one more time by appreciating the support staff in a post-match interaction.
Virat Kohli has roared back to form with his bat scoring two consecutive centuries against Sri Lanka in the ODI series. The cricketer played a sensational knock of unbeaten 166 runs from 110 balls in the third game which included some magnificent shots. With his brilliant innings, India racked up p a huge total of 390/5 and wrapped up the opposition on 73 runs. Kohli’s knock was the highlight of the game but his gesture after the match was lauded by the spectators.
In the post-match interaction with Shubhman Gill, Kohli introduced the supporting staff of the team and praised their contribution to the development of the batters in the squad. Kohli also mentioned that they had played a crucial role in the progression of his career and Gill also agreed with the statement.
Notably, Gill also stated that they must have taken between 1200 to 1500 wickets in the nets while preparing the batters for different challenges.
.@imVkohli & @ShubmanGill reflect on the efforts put behind the scenes, courtesy this trio of throwdown specialists 👏 👏— BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2023
You wouldn't want to miss this sneak peek into #TeamIndia's backstage heroes 👍 👍 - By @ameyatilak
Special Feature 🎥 🔽 #INDvSLhttps://t.co/SFYQKgKkW2 pic.twitter.com/zY0g2pjJHI
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.