Women’s IPL 2023 | Viacom 18 bags WIPL media rights for price of INR 951 Crores

In a recent development, Viacom 18 earned the media rights for the Women’s IPL between the 2023 to 2027 cycle for a value of INR 951 Crores. The revolutionary step means that the value per match will be INR 7.09 Crores and the BCCI will unveil the five franchises for the tournament on January 25.
BCCI will unveil the five franchises on January 25. BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed the development on social media.
"Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women's @IPL media rights. Thank you for your faith in @BCCI and @BCCIWomen. Viacom has committed INR 951 crores which means per match value of INR 7.09 crores for the next 5 years (2023-27). This is massive for Women's Cricket," Jay Shah tweeted on Monday
The base price for the inaugural auction of the tournament has been divided into five categories INR 10 Lakhs to INR 50 Lakhs. The deadline for registration for the auction is January 26.
