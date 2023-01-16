Women’s IPL 2023 | Viacom 18 bags WIPL media rights for price of INR 951 Crores

With the BCCI’s decision to introduce the Women’s IPL this year, the preparations for the tournament have commenced. The official schedule is not out yet but the competition is expected to start in March. Now, ahead of the start of the inaugural season, Viacom 18 has earned the rights for the tournament for a whooping amount of INR 951 Crores for a five cycle from 2023 to 2027. The new contract means that the per match value will be INR 7.09 Crores.