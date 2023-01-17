I’m a cricketer who does TikTok and that’s why everyone makes fun of me, claims Sabbir Rahman

Today at 12:03 PM
Sabbir Rahman, one of Bangladesh’s regulars a few years ago, opened up about trolls he had faced for using a TikTok account. Rahman believes that criticism only came because he is a cricketer, despite the fact that everyone in Bangladesh has an account on this mobile video-making platform.
Sabbir Rahman, one of the squad members of Bangladesh’s 2015 ODI World Cup, was once projected as one of the next big things in Bangladesh cricket. The left-handed batter has played 66 ODIs, 11 Tests, and 48 T20Is thus far, but his consistent failures at the highest level left him sidelined in recent years, and simultaneously, he failed to live up to the expectations. Till date, he has 481 runs in red-ball cricket, 1,333 runs in 50-over cricket, and 977 runs in the shortest format of the game.
In a recent interview with BDCrictime, Sabbir, who last played an international match in October against Pakistan, spoke about his ambitions in the sport. At the same time, he also slammed his critics who made jokes about him for using TikTok in his personal life.
“TikTok is part of people's personal lives. It's just for fun, that's what I did. I don't think there is anyone in Bangladesh who doesn't have TikTok. Maybe everyone makes fun of it because a cricketer does it. I don't care about these things. My focus is on my work, practice, and playing matches. I don't see, don't know, don't understand what people say," Sabbir told BDCrictime.
“...There is not something to talk about in the past. My goal is to be able to play with discipline in the future."
Although Sabbir played a T20I last year, his last ODI came in July 2019 and his last Test came in February 2018. The 31-year-old is currently playing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Khulna Tigers.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.