I’m a cricketer who does TikTok and that’s why everyone makes fun of me, claims Sabbir Rahman

Sabbir Rahman, one of the squad members of Bangladesh’s 2015 ODI World Cup, was once projected as one of the next big things in Bangladesh cricket. The left-handed batter has played 66 ODIs, 11 Tests, and 48 T20Is thus far, but his consistent failures at the highest level left him sidelined in recent years, and simultaneously, he failed to live up to the expectations. Till date, he has 481 runs in red-ball cricket, 1,333 runs in 50-over cricket, and 977 runs in the shortest format of the game.