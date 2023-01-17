IND vs NZ | Shreyas Iyer ruled out from ODI series due to back injury

After beating Sri Lanka by a clean sweep in the recent ODI series, they will host New Zealand for a three-match ODI series. The team is in tremendous form as they have defeated multiple sides in white-ball cricket in recent times. However, they have suffered a blow ahead of the commencement of the series as Shreyas Iyer will miss the first ODI due to a back injury against the Blackcaps. The BCCI revealed that the batter will miss the series and Rajat Patidar will replace him for the series.