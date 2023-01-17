IND vs SL | Siraj should have been named Player of the Series along with Kohli, feels Gambhir

Since the beginning of 2021, Mohammed Siraj has been exceptional with the ball in ODIs, with 33 wickets coming at an average of just 19.8 from 18 matches at an economy rate of 4.53. Nine of them came in the last three games during India’s just-concluded series against Sri Lanka, which came at just an average of 10.22. His stupendous performances helped India complete a 3-0 clean sweep over the neighbours.